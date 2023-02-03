scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

EU’s Breton warns of ChatGPT risks, AI rules seek to tackle concerns

The European Union's new artificial intelligence rules will aim to tackle concerns about the risks of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT EU rulesThierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market speaks during a signature ceremony regarding the Chips Act at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 8, 2022. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Listen to this article
EU’s Breton warns of ChatGPT risks, AI rules seek to tackle concerns
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

EU industry chief Thierry Breton said new artificial intelligence rules will aim to tackle concerns about the risks of ChatGPT and ensure Europeans can trust artificial intelligence technology, the first comments by a senior EU official amid concerns about the chatbot from OpenAI

Just two months after its launch, ChatGPT which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts, has become the fastest-growing consumer application in history, based on a UBS study with data from analytics firm Similarweb.

OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft Corp, made it available to the public for free in late November.
Breton said the risks posed by ChatGPT underscored the urgent need for AI rules which he proposed last year in a bid to set the global standard for a technology led by China and the United States and used in smartphones, self-driving cars, online shopping and factories.

“As showcased by ChatGPT, AI solutions can offer great opportunities for businesses and citizens, but can also pose risks. This is why we need a solid regulatory framework to ensure trustworthy AI based on high-quality data,” he told Reuters in written comments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 18:40 IST
Next Story

Boy stuck in lift for 30 mins at Noida’s child health institute, UP deputy CM seeks report

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close