Need a ChatGPT alternative? Try Writesonic or one of these other AI chatbots

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm ever since it launched to the public in November last year. But the general-purpose AI chatbot may not necessarily be appropriate for all use cases. Here are five alternatives to ChatGPT that are custom-built for particular applications, including coding, writing and language learning.

Replika: Your AI friend

If it is companionship that you are looking for, Replika might be the best ChatGPT alternative for you. Replika is an AI chatbot that combines a neural network machine learning model along with scripted content to act as an AI friend that helps people feel better through conversations.

Not only can Replika encourage and support people by talking about their day, interests and life in general, but it can also mimic the texting style of users. Also, Replika is not just limited to text interactions as it allows users to conduct “video calls” with the chatbot, supported by augmented reality. In theory, users should soon be able to speak to Replika as if it was a real person. Replika is available on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

ELSA is designed to help users improve their English pronunciation. (Screenshot) ELSA is designed to help users improve their English pronunciation. (Screenshot)

ELSA: To improve your English

ELSA or the English Language Speaking Assistant is an AI-powered chatbot that is designed to be a language coach. The app is designed as a fun way to help users improve their English language pronunciation.

ELSA was developed using voice data of people speaking English with various accents. Due to this, the program is able to recognise the speech of non-native English speakers as well. Once you start using the app, it will first gauge your current proficiency level. Then, based on that, it will offer a series of classes or modules to improve your language. It is available on the Google Play Store and on Apple’s App Store.

Codegen is an open-source language model that generates code based on user input. (Screenshot) Codegen is an open-source language model that generates code based on user input. (Screenshot)

Codegen AI for coding

As you may have deduced from the name, Codegen uses AI to generate programs based on simple text prompts from users. Not only can the program generate code based on tet prompts, but it can also explain code with meaningful comments, translate from one programming language to another and restructure code without changing is behaviour and functionality.

Unfortunately, Codegen AI is currently only available as a technical preview, and you will need to sign up to a waiting list in order to use the open-source large-scale language model.

Chatsonic AI is aimed at content creators. (File photo) Chatsonic AI is aimed at content creators. (File photo)

Writesonic AI: For creating content

Writesonic AI is a chatbot tool that can be used to create any kind of text-based content including social media captions, full-length blog posts, press releases, advertisement copy and more. Writesonic is especially useful when it comes to helping users create search engine-optimised content for their blogs. Writesonic founder and CEO Samanyou Garg earlier told indianexpress.com that a majority of its users and writers and freelancers.