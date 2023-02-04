ChatGPT becomes fastest application to hit 100 million users, overtaking Facebook and Google

The popular artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, from OpenAI, has reached 100 million users. Launched in November last year, ChatGPT has attained the feat in a short span of two months. It took Facebook four years, Snapchat and Myspace three years, Instagram two years, and Google almost a year to cross 100 million users.

The latest benchmark indicates the soaring popularity of the chatbot that has been making waves on the Internet ever since its launch. The new development has made ChatGPT the fastest-growing consumer application in the history of internet applications.

The chatbot was introduced on November 30, and its intelligent and human-like responses to questions raised by users made it a go-to resource for users across a broad range of professions and expertise. From answering simple questions to solving complex coding problems, ChatGPT has been one of the biggest breakthroughs in recent times.

Following its widespread adoption, applications such as Microsoft Teams are tipped to integrate ChatGPT into its interface. Microsoft, in its recent blog post, said that ChatGPT will soon come to the aid of its Teams Premium users. The chatbot will reportedly simplify meetings and other tasks undertaken on the platform.

The increasing adoption of ChatGPT also triggered a polarised debate surrounding the merits and demerits of the application. While many organisations, especially educational institutions, shunned it raising concerns about students plagiarizing content, several entities openly embraced it.

News organisations like BuzzFeed have reportedly inked a $10 million deal with Meta to offer Facebook and Instagram AI-generated content that will leverage ChatGPT’s technology. However, Forbes has banned the chatbot. Regardless of the clamour surroundings, the chatbot seems to be rapidly integrated into numerous use cases.

Initially, ChatGPT was launched as a free application. However, in less than two months, OpenAI introduced its pilot subscription plan, which is a faster edition of ChatGPT. The premium version will cost users $20 a month.