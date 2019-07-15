Toggle Menu Sections
Chandrayaan-2 mission called off for today, technical snag observed: ISRO

ISRO officials indicated that it could take up to a few days to assist how serious the glitch was that could rule out another attempt at the launch in the current window of opportunity that was available only till July 16.

Chandrayaan-2: The technical snag was observed in the vehicle system at T-56 minutes. (Source: ISRO)

In an anti-climax to the build-up around a historic moment, a keenly awaited launch of Chandrayaan-2 had to be aborted about an hour before the scheduled launch time due to a technical snag in the launch vehicle system.

ISRO said the technical snag was observed 56 minutes before the scheduled time, sourcing it to stop the countdown and then put off the launch off for “today”.

“A new launch date will be announced later,” ISRO added. It was not clear how soon the new launch date could be.

ISRO officials indicated that it could take up to a few days to assist how serious the glitch was, that could rule out another attempt at the launch in the current window of opportunity that was available only till July 16.

The glitch was found in the launch vehicle GSLV MKIII which is the strongest of orbit built by ISRO, and not in Chandrayaan-2 composite module.

Chandrayaan-2 was supposed to be ISRO’s first attempt to make a soft landing on the surface of the moon.

Before the countdown was stopped, ISRO’s last update about the mission said that it had completed fueling of liquid hydrogen into the rocket.

Today’s mission was to follow the successful maiden Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-1 launched in 2008. The rocket (Chandrayaan-1) which made more than 3,400 orbits around the moon, was operational for 312 days till August 29,2009.

After a full dress rehearsal last week, the countdown for the mission commenced at 6.51 am on Sunday and scientists underwent various stages of propellant filling to power the rocket ahead of the launch.

