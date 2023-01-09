CES 2023: L’Oreal’s HAPTA is a makeup applicator for those with limited mobility

Each year, L’Oreal showcases new make-up technology at CES, and this year was no different. The cosmetics giant is developing a new device called HAPTA that will bring more inclusivity to the process of make-up application. HAPTA is a “handheld computerised makeup applicator”, according to the company and is specifically meant for those customers who might have limited hand and arm mobility. The company also showcased its ‘Brow Magic’, a smart eyebrow applicator to help users get the best eyebrow shape in a matter of seconds.

HAPTA

L’Oreal says HAPTA is aimed towards those with limited fine motor skills, which can make daily tasks, including makeup application a challenge. The product–which is still under development– can help resolve these challenges and ensure that they are able to apply lipstick steadily. The applicator uses “built-in smart motion controls” and comes with “customisable attachments” to increase the user’s range of motion. The company states that the gadget can help the customer open “packaging”, and apply make-up precisely.

The handheld device has a “magnetic attachment” with 360-degree rotation and 180 degrees of flexion. There’s also a “clicking” feature that allows the user to intuitively set the intended position, stay in position during use, and allow for the user to lock in customised settings for future use. It comes with a built-in battery, which takes around three hours to charge with around one hour of continuous use supported.

The HAPTA consists of three parts, according to an Engadget report, which includes the lipstick in a special case, “the gimbal on a mount and a grip.” It would appear that the lipstick is placed inside a special case, which has to be fitted into the grip and this allows for one-handed use. The problem, as the article points out, is setting it up, and when it comes to changing lipsticks.

L’Oreal says the device will be piloted with Lancôme in 2023, first with a lipstick applicator followed by additional makeup applications in the future. Again, this is also limiting the reach of the product, because Lancome is primarily a luxury product, with high-end lipsticks. It is not clear when the scope will expand beyond lipsticks and whether other L’Oreal branded products will be supported or not.

L’Oreal has not confirmed the pricing of the HAPTA for now.

L’Oreal Brow Magic will make applying eyebrows a simple task. (Image via L’Oreal) L’Oreal Brow Magic will make applying eyebrows a simple task. (Image via L’Oreal)

L’Oréal Brow Magic

Getting the perfect eyebrow shape can be a challenge for most. This is typically the most time-consuming process in one’s make-up routine and requires extreme precision. But it looks like L’Oreal’s Brow Magic promises to turn this into a quick task. The device has been developed in partnership with tech company Prinker, which is known for printed, non-permanent tattoos.

This device uses 2,400 tiny nozzles and printing technology with up to 1,200 drops per inch (dpi) printing resolution to deliver precise eyebrows in a matter of seconds. L’Oreal says the device relies on its Modiface AR technology to scan the user’s face and then makes recommendations for the eyebrow style needed.”

Once they have scanned the face using the brow reader, the user can select the desired shape, thickness, and effect. They can then brush through using the L’Oreal Brow Magic primer through their eyebrows. L’Oreal recommends using this in a single, sweeping motion and applying a topcoat to finish the look. The device will launch in 2023.