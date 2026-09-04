Canva announces new Visual Suite features as Presentations crosses 100 mn monthly users

Online design platform Canva announced a slew of updates and features across its Visual Suite on Thursday, September 3. This is also the company’s 100th Visual Suite feature launch since the start of 2026. The new features are arriving across Docs, Presentations, Sheets, Whiteboards, Websites, etc.

The company is betting big on its productivity offerings with the latest announcements. Besides, data from the company shows that it is among the most popular platforms for productivity use cases around the world.

Along with the new array of features, for the first time, the platform shared data on the scale of its reach in terms of productivity. The company revealed that over 100 million people now use Canva Presentations every month, making it one of the most sought-after tools in the world to create presentations.

Based on the data from the company, as many as 3,000 presentations are created every minute on the platform. Over one billion designs are now created on Canva each month, with more than half of Visual Suite users working on mobile devices. Meanwhile, India leads in Visual Suite usage on mobile across South Asia, with over 70 per cent of users creating on their mobile phones.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Canva becoming one of the most widely used productivity suites in the world, as people bring more of their everyday work into Canva. Today marks our 100th new feature launch this year alone, a pace of nearly one Visual Suite upgrade every other day. As we often say, we still feel like we’re only 1 per cent of the way there, and we’re just getting started,” said Cameron Adams, Canva Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

What’s new with Visual Suite?

Owing to the rising demand, Canva has rolled out new updates across every part of the Visual Suite – Docs, Sheets, Whiteboards, Presentations, Websites, etc. According to the company, Docs has become a go-to tool for everything from briefs to reports and proposals. The new update brings richer visual layouts and more professional formatting controls. Docs now support immersive, edge-to-edge visuals, while automatic page breaks and expanded styles turn a working doc into a presentation-ready document.

“By meeting users where they already work, we’ve empowered hundreds of marketers to create everything from ePublications and social ads to event promotions. Our small design team can now focus on building and evolving the system, not designing every pixel. Canva is foundational to how we scale design across Docusign worldwide,” said Corey Pomkoski, Senior Director, Brand and Creative Operations at Docusign.

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On the other hand, Sheets now comes with more tools to keep track of projects and turn data into engaging charts. The array of updates allows users to format and customise sheets in newer ways. New AI capabilities also let users analyse data and turn it into polished charts and tables ready for use. In order to ensure greater control, Sheets comes with public filters, hiding columns, and grouping rows.

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Meanwhile, Whiteboards are now faster and more collaborative, making them ideal for brainstorming and planning. It comes with streamlined panning and mobile pasting for easy navigation of Infinite Canvas. Another feature: Follow Collaborators allows teams to go straight to where someone is working, with one-click reactions for easy feedback and decision-making in real time. Whiteboards can turn into a presentation or doc with just a single click when needed.

When it comes to Presentations, new tools help users prepare as well as create, along with an estimated presenting timer to plan pacing and one-click presenting to go live instantly. The automatically generated presenter notes turn into a finished deck with ready-to-use talking points. On the other hand, Canva said that Websites are now more powerful, with over one million published each month. For websites, the platform now offers new navigation that supports richer sites with up to 20 sections, while SEO, domain controls, and expanded buttons give teams greater control. The company said that Canva Code has created over six million coded websites to date.