Canada introduces bill to ban social media for children under 16, regulate AI chatbots

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has introduced a digital safety bill that would restrict social media access for children under 16 and establish new safety standards for AI chatbots. (Image: Reuters)

The Canadian government introduced a digital safety bill on Wednesday that would ban social media for children under 16 with exemptions for platforms that meet certain safety standards, months after Australia enacted the world’s first social media ban for young people.

The bill also aims to make AI chatbots safer by setting up a digital regulator to establish safety standards, a government official ⁠said.

Companies could ​face penalties of 3% of global revenue or up to C$10 million ($7.2 million), whichever is more, for failing to comply.

“Social media platforms and AI chatbots are designed to capture attention. They do not support healthy childhood development and have become a source of anxiety, isolation, depression and a range of other mental health challenges for many young Canadians,” said Marc ​Miller, ​minister of Canadian identity and culture.