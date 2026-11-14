Under Rs 25,000: OnePlus, Motorola and CMF, a look at best budget phones

Buying a smartphone seems like an easy task. But that illusion breaks when you sit down and actually start pondering what purpose a new smartphone should serve for you. There are too many things to consider – cameras, battery capacity, operating system, performance, storage, and so on.

If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 25,000, something that is functional and meets your daily needs, look no further. Here is a list of some of the best smartphones that you can pick from. The list prioritises key functions that are vital for day-to-day needs.

How long it takes for a smartphone to go from a full charge to zero depends on the battery capacity, yes, but it also depends on the processor, the operating system, and of course, the usage. If things like mobile data, Bluetooth, location, etc., are on, no matter how large the battery capacity is, a smartphone with about half that capacity with none of those on might as well outlast the former. For instance, a feature phone (or dumb phone) on a full charge, with a much lower battery capacity, will last longer than a standard smartphone.

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Keeping that in mind, if you wish to have a phone that goes on for over a whole day on a full charge, you can consider the OnePlus N6. It has a battery capacity of 8000 mAh. When it comes to performance, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex. While it does have expandable storage (hybrid slot), it does not have a headphone jack. It comes with a 6.8-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display, features a 50MP dual camera, and is claimed to be among the most durable phones. The OnePlus N6 is priced at Rs 25,590.

OnePlus N6 OnePlus N6

For the best camera

You, as a consumer, should know that the number of megapixels on the camera hardware is not the only measure of a good camera. A 108-megapixel camera might just click worse images than a 50-megapixel one. Megapixels only tell you how much you can zoom into an image before it starts pixelating. It’s about colour, contrast, how true-to-life, or, if you are into it, how “social-media-ready” a clicked image happens to be. Sure, you can play around with the pro/expert dials that deal with shutter speed and ISO, but at a budget of 25000, will you be doing all that?

Motorola G77 5G. Motorola G77 5G.

Under that budget, the Motorola G77 5G is a strong contender for the best camera tag. It comes with a dual camera system with a 50MP main and an 8MP ultrawide lens at the rear. Though, it must be noted that the sensors don’t come with optical image stabilisation. On the front, it has a 32MP sensor. The display is a 6.72-inch, 120Hz LCD. The battery is 7000mAh and charges at 33W, though the brick needs to be purchased separately. The performance for everyday tasks is smooth, powered by the Dimensity 6400 chipset. It comes with IP64 dust and splash resistance, has an SD card slot and a headphone jack. It is priced at Rs 24,999.

Best for entertainment

If you are someone who watches movies and shows on the go, a large display is ideal. And if so, consider the POCO M8. It has a 6.77-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display with a peak brightness of 3200 nits. It has an SD Card slot that can take up to 1TB. It has IP66 and IP65 dust and water resistance. The device sports a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It supports HDR10+ video playback. The battery size is 6,000mAh, which should last you a whole day. It is priced at Rs 21,999.

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POCO X7 Pro POCO X7 Pro

Best gaming performance

The POCO X7 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra. Since the beginning, with the F1, POCO has been about delivering near-flagship performance at non-flagship prices. This phone has the highest benchmarking score on AnTuTu, at over 1.5 million. It has a big 1.5K resolution, 6.67-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ playback support. It has IP68, IP66 and IP69 dust and water resistance. The battery capacity is 6550mAh, which can charge at 90W. It has no SD Card slot or headphone jack, so choose your variant wisely. It is priced at Rs 23,999.

Best all-rounder

For those users who just want their phone to work without stuttering with a clean, near-stock Android experience, just get the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The monochromatic NothingOS should be a visual delight for those for whom splashes of random, bright colours are an assault on the senses. The phone comes with storage expansion that supports up to 2TB large SD cards, though there is no headphone jack. You should know that you will get everything you need out of the box. The phone supports a variety of attachments like a lanyard, a detachable camera lens, a magnetic holder for cards, a kickstand and so on, which are sold separately. For those who wish to make use of AI for quick and easy problem-solving, there is a dedicated ‘Essential Key’ on the side. It is priced at Rs 20,999.

CMF Phone 2 Pro CMF Phone 2 Pro

A smartphone is a highly personal device. No matter how much you spend on one, you should remember that it must serve your needs. A purchase should be smart, and longevity should be a top priority. While some of the smartphones listed above may be slightly above the stated budget, it must be noted that various e-commerce websites offer exchange bonuses and cashback offers that considerably bring down the price. Also, visiting offline stores is recommended if one wishes to compare prices and schemes.

This article has been curated by Tathagata De, who is an intern with The Indian Express.