scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Boston Dynamics’ new video shows Atlas carrying tools, planks at ‘construction site’

In the latest Boston Dynamics video, the company's Atlas robot can be seen carrying and throwing tools, wooden planks and other items at a simulated construction site. Watch the video here.

Boston Dynamics, AtlasWhile Boston Dynamics' new video may seem less impressive than previous videos which showed Atlas dancing and doing parkour, it actually represents an even bigger technological advancement. (Image credit: Boston Dynamics)
Listen to this article
Boston Dynamics’ new video shows Atlas carrying tools, planks at ‘construction site’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Less than a year after Boston Dynamics shared a video of their bipedal robot Atlas doing backflips and freerunning over obstacles, the company has now released a video that shows the robot working on a simulated construction site. In the new video from Boston Dynamics, the robot Atlas interacts with various objects at a simulated construction site. It grasps, carries and tosses tool bags. It clubs stairs, jumps between different levels and even pushes a large wooden block that was in its way before it does an impressive inverted 540-degree flip that engineers at the company are calling “Sick Trick.”

At a glimpse, this video may seem to be a lot less impressive than previous Boston Dynamics videos, which showed robots engaging in cool tricks, parkour and coordinated dance routines. The manipulation tasks that Atlas performed in the new video require it to have a nuanced understanding of its environment. In the new video, the robot had to detect, grip and move objects of different sizes, materials, and weights, but it also had to stay balanced while carrying these objects through the environment.

“Parkour forces us to understand the physical limitations of the robot, and dance forces us to think about how precise and dexterous the whole-body motion can be. Now, manipulation is forcing us to take that information and interpret it in terms of how we can get the hands to do something specific. What’s important about the Atlas project is that we don’t let go of any of those other things we’ve learned,” said Robin Deits, a software engineer on the Atlas controls team, in a press statement.

Even the simplest of movements that humans might take for granted are extremely complicated for a robot to make. For example, when Atlas manipulates a large wooden plank at the beginning of the video, it performs a jump where it turns 180 degrees in the air. This means that the robot’s systems need to account for the plank’s momentum and weight to ensure that it doesn’t tip over.

While some Boston Dynamics robots, like “robodog” Spot and robotic arm Stretch, are commercial products available for sale, Atlas is purely a research platform, according to the company.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 14:12 IST
Next Story

Police ask offices near venue of PM Modi’s event in Mumbai to allow employees to leave early

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close