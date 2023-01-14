Bill Gates reveals he rocks a Samsung foldable as his daily driver

iPhones are undoubtedly the most popular choice among celebs and prominent personalities. And when they are actually spotted with Androids in their hands, more often than not, it’s just a brand endorsement. Bill Gates is an outlier that way because he just confirmed he’s rocking the Galaxy Z Fold 4 – Samsung’s flagship foldable offering from 2022, which obviously is an Android.

“I have a Samsung Fold 4 which JY Lee the Chairman of Samsung gave me when I saw him in South Korea to update my Fold 3. Of course I use Outlook and a lot of Microsoft software on it. The screen size means I don’t use a tablet but just the phone and my portable PC – a Windows machine,” said Gates in a recent AMA (As Me Anything) session on Reddit.

Apparently, Gates travelled to Korea just to meet Lee Jae-yong, CEO of Samsung Electronics, and pick up a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 as a replacement for his Galaxy Z Fold 3. He says the screen size means that he doesn’t need to use a tablet. Instead, he just prefers to keep the Android foldable and a Windows machine. In other words — no Apple device on the menu at all.

“Microsoft involves me in some of the research and product plans. I really enjoy working with Satya and his teams. I am not up to date on their hardware roadmap. My desktop PC is Windows Surface Studio which is great. I also love the whiteboard Surface Hub and we have a lot of those in the office,” Gates added.

Windows Surface Studio is one of the most premium laptops available on the market right now, starting at almost Rs 2,00,000. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn’t exactly come cheap either with its Rs 1,54,999 price tag.

Gates didn’t specify any other reasons for choosing to go with Android over iPhone, but it may have something to do with Microsoft’s partnership with Samsung, which delivers a seamless bridge between Samsung’s mobile offerings and Windows PCs.