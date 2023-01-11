Bharti-backed OneWeb’s 40 internet satellites successfully launched by SpaceX

OneWeb, the London-based satellite internet services company backed by Indian conglomerate Bharti Enterprises and the UK government, yesterday announced the successful deployment of 40 if its satellites launched by SpaceX. This marks OneWeb’s 16th launch so far and the company only needs two more launches to complete its first-generation constellation.

A SpaceX rocket lifted off with the rockets from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 11.50 PM ET on January 9. (10.20 AM IST on January 10). The rockets were deployed into orbit in three phases over a period of one hour and 35 minutes and OneWeb was able to confirm signal acquisition on all of the 40 satellites.

Also read | India’s foray into the EV battery market lacks some key ingredients

With the launch, OneWeb has a total of 542 operation satellites in orbit (two satellites failed), which is more than 83 per cent of the total 648 satellites planned by the company. Apart from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, OneWeb satellites have also been launched aboard the Russian Soyuz launch vehicle and ISRO’s LVM-3 rocket.

Interestingly, OneWeb is also a direct competitor of SpaceX’s Starlink service. Once its satellite network is fully deployed, OneWeb plans to provide low-latency high-speed satellite internet services using constellations of low-Earth satellites, exactly like Starlink.