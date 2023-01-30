Apple iPad 9th gen, Xiaomi Pad 5, and more: Best tablets under Rs 30,000 in India

The tablet market was dominated by Samsung and Apple just a few years back. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for large-screen tablets has gone up a notch, hence, almost every smartphone brand is not getting into the tablet market. This includes brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and even Realme. Here are the top five tablets to consider under Rs 30,000 in 2023.

Apple iPad 9th Gen

The 9th Gen Apple iPad with the A13 Bionic and 64GB of internal storage. While might have slightly thicker bezels and an old-school home button, it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a premium metal body, similar to the previous generation baseline iPad. For less than Rs 30,000, the 9th Gen iPad is not only the best tablet from Apple, but it is also one of the best overall tablets that one could consider in this price range.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is one of the best performance-oriented tablets under Rs 30,000 (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola) Xiaomi Pad 5 is one of the best performance-oriented tablets under Rs 30,000 (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola)

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi’s Pad 5 is a premium-looking performance-oriented Android tablet. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage just costs Rs 26,999, making it a well-balanced tablet in terms of design, features, and overall user experience. The tablet has a 2K 120Hz refresh rate Dolby Vision display and it also has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, which makes it a great device for content consumption. While it does not have LTE connectivity, the tablet does support dual-band Wi-Fi support.

Realme Pad X is one of the most affordable 5G tablets in the country (Image credit: Chetan Nayak) Realme Pad X is one of the most affordable 5G tablets in the country (Image credit: Chetan Nayak)

Realme Pad X

The Realme Pad X with 5G connectivity is also one of the most affordable large-screen Android devices with 5G capabilities in India. Do note that, while the 5G variant costs Rs 27,999, the Wi-Fi-only variant of the same tablet is available for just Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.

This tablet has the Snapdragon 695 SoC, WUXGA+ resolution screen, quad-speaker setup, massive 8,340 mAh battery with fast charging, and more. For an asking price of less than Rs 30,000, the Realme Pad X is a great Android tablet with future-proof 5G connectivity.

Oppo Pad Air comes with a quad-speaker setup (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola)

Oppo Pad Air

Powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, the Oppo Pad Air is an affordable 4G tablet with a starting price of Rs 16,999. The tablet has a massive 10.36-inch touch screen with a narrow bezel design, and the device has a dual-tone finish with a single camera at the back. The tablet runs on a custom ColorOS optimised for large-screen tablets and it offers up to 128GB of internal storage. The tablet also has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.