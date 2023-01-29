Poco X4 Pro to Realme 9i 5G: Best smartphones you can buy under Rs 15,000 right now

The smartphone market in India has grown rapidly in the last few years, and one of the reasons behind this rapid growth is the sale of budget devices. If you are on a tight budget and are looking for a smartphone under Rs 15,000 which offers great value for money, here we list some of the best phones you can buy right now.

Poco X4 Pro

The Poco X4 Pro is one of the best value-for-money phones you can buy for under Rs 15,000. Sporting a 6.67-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the phone features the popular Snapdragon 695 chipset.

On the back, you get a 64MP primary camera backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor whereas the front of the phone houses a 16MP selfie shooter. The Poco X4 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android out of the box and supports seven 5G bands.

Available in black, blue and yellow, the base variant of the Poco X4 Pro which comes with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM is available on Flipkart for Rs 14,999.

Realme 9i 5G

Launched in August last year, the Realme 9i 5G runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, it features a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen which is protected by Panda Glass.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor backed by a 2MP macro sensor and a depth sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W. Available in three colours – gold, black and blue, the base variant of the Realme 9i 5G that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 14,999.

Motorola G62

Sporting the Snapdragon 695 chipset, the Motorola G62 is another 5G-enabled phone that delivers great value for money. It has a 6.55-inch 120Hz FullHD+ LCD display and 12 5G bands.

Running on Android 12, the Motorola G62 comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP sensor backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Motorola has also promised one Android upgrade and three years of security updates.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Available in two colour variants – grey and blue, the base variant of the phone has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage priced at 14,999.

iQOO Z6 44W

The iQOO Z6 44W is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. Running on Funtouch 12 based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone features a 50MP primary camera backed by a 2MP depth and macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The base version of the iQOO Z6 44W which offers 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 14,499.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G/5G

The Samsung M13 is available in both 4G and 5G variants. The 4G version of the phone is powered by the in-house developed Exynos 850 chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ PLS LCD display.

It runs on One UI Core 4 based on Android 12 out of the box and has a huge 6,000mAh battery. The phone has a 50MP primary camera accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Galaxy M12 4G base variant which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 10,999.

The 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy M13 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz PLS LCD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Compared to the 4G variant, it has a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary lens backed by a 2MP depth sensor. Also, the battery is slightly smaller at 5,000mAh. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the Galaxy M13 5G costs Rs 13,999.