Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to iPhone 13: Best Republic Day deals on flagship phones

With Republic Day just around the corner, e-commerce platforms are offering discounts on recently launched and older flagship phones. If you are looking to buy a new flagship device or upgrade your existing smartphone, this is probably the best time to do so. From Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra to Apple iPhone 13, here we will take a look at some of the best flagship phones which are currently available at a discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra still remains one of the best Android-powered phone money can buy. Even though Samsung launched the phone in February last year, the phone manages to stand up against flagship phones launched in late 2022.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with support for HDR10+ and a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. Running on Android 12 out of the box, the phone packs a quad camera setup which consists of a 108MP primary shooter backed by a 10MP periscope telephoto lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

The top-of-the-line hardware is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Currently, the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant of the phone is selling on Amazon for Rs 92,040.

iPhone 13

While Apple might have launched the iPhone 13 in 2021, it still remains one of the best flagship phones available. Powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the same chipset that powers the iPhone 14 non-pro variants, the phone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels.

The iPhone 13 comes with a dual camera setup that consists of a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Currently, the 128GB internal storage variant can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 62,999.

iQOO 9 Pro

If you are looking for a flagship that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket and offers great value for money, check out the iQOO 9 Pro. Featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the iQOO 9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display protected by Panda Glass.

The iQOO 9 Pro comes with a triple camera setup that comprises a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation backed by a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 16MP telephoto camera whereas the front of the phone packs a 16MP selfie shooter. It runs on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box and packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant of the iQOO 9 Pro can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 59,990.

Google Pixel 7

While the Pixel 7 might not be the fastest or the best smartphone in the market, it is definitely one of the best camera phones you can buy right now. Powered by Google’s in-house developed Tensor G2 chipset based on 5nm process. Compared to other flagship phones, the Pixel 7 is on the smaller side thanks to the 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED display which is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus.

Running on the latest version of Google’s operating system – Android 13, the Pixel 7 packs a 50MP primary camera accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide sensor. It has a 4,355mAh battery which supports 20W wired and wireless charging and 8GB of RAM. The 128GB RAM variant of the Google Pixel 7 is currently available for Rs 51,400.

Nothing Phone (1)

If you are looking for a phone that looks and feels different, the Nothing Phone (1) is a good choice. Like the Pixel 7, it is not the fastest or best smartphone in the market but definitely stands out in terms of looks and design thanks to its unique Glyph interface.

Powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, the Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with support for HDR10+ and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Weighing just 193 grams, the Nothing Phone (1) runs on Nothing OS based on Android 12 and will soon receive the Android 13 update. It has a 50MP primary camera on the back which is backed by a 50MP ultrawide sensor.

The Nothing Phone (1 ) packs a 4,500mAh battery which supports 33W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Available in black and white, the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of the phone is currently selling for Rs 29,999.