Best prepaid plans with unlimited calling data from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Jio under Rs 200

All network providers in India – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have numerous prepaid plans, which offer unlimited calling and mobile data. These telecom providers have different plans at different price points, with a few plans offering access to OTT platforms. Here, we will be taking a look at some of the cheapest plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea which offer unlimited calling and some mobile data.

Reliance Jio

The cheapest plan from Reliance with unlimited calling costs Rs 149. It has a validity of 20 days and offers 100 SMS per day and 1GB of mobile data at high speed, post which it will be limited to 64kbps.

Next is the Rs 179 plan, which has a validity of 24 days and similar to the aforementioned plan, comes with unlimited calls and 100 SMS and 1GB of mobile data per day.

If you want a plan with lasts for 28 days and offers benefits like unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS and 1GB of mobile data per day, the Rs 209 might appeal to you. All plans from Reliance Jio offer access to standard Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Airtel

If you are on Airtel and are looking for the cheapest plan with unlimited voice calls, the Rs 155 plan might appeal to you. With this plan, you get 1GB of mobile data for a month and 300 SMS. It is valid for 24 days.

Those looking for a plan with slightly longer validity should check out the Rs 179 plan. It is valid for 28 days and offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS and 2GB of mobile data for a month.

Last on the list is the Rs 199 plan, which is valid for 30 days and offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and 3GB of mobile data per month. With all plans, Airtel offers free access to Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Vodafone Idea

Unlike Airtel, the cheapest plan with unlimited voice calls from Vodafone costs Rs 149. It has a validity of 21 days and comes with 300 SMS and 1GB of mobile data. Next is the Rs 155 plan, which offers the same benefits but is valid for 24 days.

The Rs 179 plan lasts 28 days and comes with unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and 2GB of mobile data. Those who recharge using the Vodafone Idea app can claim 2GB of additional data.

If you want a plan that offers more data and is valid for one month, the Rs 195 might appeal to you. It offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS and 2GB of mobile data. Similar to the plan above, you get 2GB extra data if you recharge from the app.