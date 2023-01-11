Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with free Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime

The competition in the telecom sector has increased tremendously in the last few years. As a result, major network providers like Vodafone Idea (Vi), Airtel and Jio have stepped up their game and are offering benefits like access to OTT platforms and services in addition to unlimited voice calls and mobile data. While Jio used to offer access to OTT platforms like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar last year, the company has discontinued these plans for reasons unknown. Currently, only Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer access to OTT platforms with prepaid plans.

Here we take a look at some of the most popular prepaid plans from Airtel and Vodafone Idea which offer additional benefits like access to OTT platforms.

Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea has several prepaid plans which offer access to Disney+ Hotstar. The cheapest prepaid plan from Vodafone costs Rs 399 and has a validity of 28 days. Apart from unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB data per day, weekend data rollover and 5Gb extra data, you get three-month access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and Vi Movies and TV app.

Next up is the Rs 499 plan, which comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 5GB extra data and a validity of 28 days. Unlike the above-mentioned plan, you get a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and VIP access to Vi Movies and TV.

If you are looking for a plan with longer validity, the Rs 901 might appeal to you. It offers 3GB of data per day and is valid for 70 days. Users also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 48GB extra data and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription as well as access to Vi Movies and TV app.

The Rs 1,066 plan which has a validity of 84 days and offers 2GB of data every day might appeal to you. Like the Rs 901 plan, you get one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The most expensive prepaid plan from Vodafone with one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription costs Rs 3,099 and has a validity of 365 days. Apart from unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day, users get 2GB of mobile data every 24 hours and 2GB of backup data at no extra cost.

Airtel prepaid plans with OTT benefits

Airtel has several plans that come with OTT benefits. However, most of these plans are more expensive compared to what Vodafone Idea has to offer. The cheapest plan on the list costs Rs 399 per month, is valid for 28 days, comes with 2.5GB data per day and bundles a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Users also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, three months of Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, and free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Next up is the Rs 699 plan, which comes with a validity of 56 days and offers 3GB of data per day. The plan comes with 56 days of Amazon Prime Membership and 56 days of access to one channel on the Airtel Xstream app. Users also get three months of Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

If you are looking for a plan with more validity, the Rs 839 plan might be of interest to you. This plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and 84 days of access to any one of the select Xstream channels. Some other benefits include free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and three months of Apollo 24|7 Circle membership.

Those looking for a plan that offers access to Amazon Prime should check out the Rs 999 plan which has a validity of 84 days. Like the above-mentioned plan, you get 84 days of access to one channel on the Airtel Xstream app, three months of Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music along with unlimited voice calls, 2.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day.

The Rs 3,359 is the most expensive prepaid plan on the list. It is valid for 365 days and offers unlimited voice calls, 2.5GB of data every day and 100 SMS per day. Additional benefits include one year of access to Prime Video Mobile edition and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan also includes three months of Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music access.