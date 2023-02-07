From Ambrane to Xiaomi: Best power banks to fuel your devices on the go

Over the years, the charging speed of mobiles and laptops has improved significantly. Gone are the days when you had to wait for hours to fully charge a device, thanks to phone and laptop manufacturing companies opting for fast-charging technologies.

However, there are times when you cannot simply plug your device into a charger. Those who are on the go might often find themselves out of juice and no charging point nearby. This is where power banks come in handy. If you are looking for a power bank that can quickly charge your phone or laptop, here are some of the best heavy-duty options you can get your hands on:

Ambrane Stylo Boost

Ambrane’s Stylo Boost power bank is a powerhouse in every sense. With a 40,000mAh battery and three ports, it can quickly charge both your phone and laptop. The company says Stylo Boost supports up to 65W fast charging and can juice up a MacBook and other USB Type-C laptops.

The Stylo Boost powerbank has a capacity of 40,000mAh.

It comes with a USB Type-C port which supports 65W charging and two USB Type-A ports with a maximum output of 20W. The best part is that the power bank supports 60W charging, which means you won’t have to spend hours charging the brick. You can purchase Ambrane Stylo Boost from Amazon for Rs 4,299.

Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank

Are you looking for a pocket-friendly power bank that can charge devices wirelessly? If your answer is yes, make sure to check out the Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank. With a 10,000mAh battery, Xiaomi’s power bank might not be the best, but it does offer 10W wireless charging and supports two-way charging – users can can charge the power bank using their phone or laptop.

This is one of the best pocket-friendly power banks that supports wireless charging.

It has a non-skid matte finish and comes with a USB Type-C and USB Type-A port, which offers a max output of 22.5W. The Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank is offered on Amazon at Rs 2,499.

Portronics Power 45

The Portronics’s Power 45 is another budget-friendly power bank that can charge laptops as well as mobile devices. It has a 20,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It has two USB Type-A ports that let you charge two devices simultaneously and a USB Type-C port.

As the name suggests, Portronics Power 45 supports up to 45W fast charging

The power bank comes with LED indicators that give you an overview of how much your devices are charged and has a power button. If you are looking for a cost-effective power bank that can fast charge your devices, the Portronics Power 45 is a wise choice.

Zebronics Power Bank

This Zebronic’s power bank has a 19,200mAh battery and is one of the cheapest power banks that supports 100W charging. It has a metallic finish and comes with two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

This power bank supports up to 100W charging.

The best part about this heavy-duty power bank is that it can be fully charged in just 80 mins if you use the included 100W PD charger. Currently, the Zebronics 19,200mAh power bank is priced at Rs 4,449.

Coolnut 60,000mAh power bank

The Coolnut power bank is the perfect option if you travel frequently or want a power brick that can charge all your devices on the go. Coolnut claims that the power bank can also be used to charge portable oxygen concentrators and other small devices like nebulizers, drones, and cameras.

Coolnut Powerbank is one of the best power banks you can buy in India right now.

It can be charged at 60W and supports 150W fast charging as well. Along with USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, it also comes with a DC input port and supports wireless charging. With the Coolnut power bank, you get a charging power adapter, an AC inverter and a 60 month warranty. It is available on Amazon for Rs 19,999 and is one of the best power banks you can buy right now.