Best postpaid plans with OTT subscriptions from Airtel, Jio, and Vi: All you need to know

The telecom industry has undergone a lot of changes in the last few years. Network providers are fiercely competing against one another and trying to retain customers by offering benefits like access to OTT platforms and other subscription services apart from unlimited calls and SMS.

Recently, we covered the best-prepaid plans that offer additional benefits like access to popular OTT platforms. Here, we will be taking a look at some of the most popular postpaid plans that offer access to some of the most popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix.

Reliance Jio postpaid plans with OTT benefits

Let us start with the most popular network provider in India. Reliance Jio has five postpaid plans which include access to Amazon Prime and Netflix.

The most affordable postpaid plan from Jio costs Rs 399 and includes benefits like unlimited calling, 100SMS per day, 75GB mobile data for a month, and data rollover of up to 200GB. You also get access to Netflix Mobile and one year Amazon Prime subscription.

If you don’t mind spending more for some extra data, the Rs 599 plan might appeal to you. With this plan, you get unlimited voice calls, 100GB of data, 200GB of data rollover, and 100 SMS per day. Similar to the above-mentioned plan, you also get access to Netflix Mobile and one year Amazon Prime subscription.

Meanwhile, the Rs 799 plan comes with 150GB of data for the duration of the billing cycle, 200GB of data rollover, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and two additional SIMs for the family plan.

If you want three additional SIM cards for your family, the Rs 999 offers 200GB of data, 500GB data rollover, 100 SMS every day and unlimited calls. Additional benefits include one year Amazon Prime subscription and free Netflix Mobile.

The most expensive postpaid plan from Reliance Jio costs Rs 1,499 and comes with 300GB mobile data with 500GB data rollover, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. With this plan, you get 5GB of internet and 500 mins of international, local and calls to India from the USA. Similar to the plans above, you get one year of Amazon Prime membership and a free Netflix Mobile subscription.

All postpaid plans from Jio give users access to the standard suite of Jio apps like JioTV, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Airtel postpaid plans with OTT benefits

Bharti Airtel has four postpaid plans that offer OTT benefits. The Rs 499 postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 75GB monthly data with a rollover of up to 200GB and 100 SMS every day, handset protection and Wynk Premium.

OTT benefits include six months of Amazon Prime membership and Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year. If you pay Rs 299 extra, you get one family connection with unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 30GB extra data, which is added to the overall data quota.

Next is the Rs 999 plan which comes with three free connections for family members and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, 150GB monthly data with rollover of up to 200GB and access to Wynk Premium.

OTT benefits include one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, a Netflix Basic monthly subscription, and six months of Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost. Those interested in upgrading to the Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium plan can do so by paying an additional fee of Rs 300 and Rs 450 per month.

The costliest plan from Airtel comes at Rs 1,499 and offers four free add-on voice connections for family members. With this, you get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 200GB monthly data with data rollover of up to 200GB and Wynk Premium access. Some additional benefits include one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Amazon Prime for six months and Netflix Standard monthly subscription.

Vodafone Idea postpaid plans with OTT benefits

Like Airtel, Vodafone Idea also has four postpaid plans that offer OTT benefits. The cheapest postpaid plan costs Rs 401 and offers 50GB of data per month and unlimited voice calls. Additional benefits include a one-year SonyLiv Mobile subscription, Zee5 Premium movies, originals and TV shows on Vi Movies and TV and six-month ad-free access to Hungama Music in the Vi app.

If you want more mobile data, consider the Rs 501 plan which comes with 90GB for a month, six months of Amazon Prime subscription, a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, six months of ad-free Hungama Music in Vi app and Zee5 Premium movies, original and TV shows on Vi Movies and TV app in the Vi Movies and TV app.

Next up is the Rs 701 plan which comes with benefits like unlimited voice calls and unlimited mobile data. Users also get a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Super (TV and Mobile) subscription, six-month Amazon Prime membership, six months of ad-free music on Hungama Music in Vi app, and Zee5 Premium movies, TV shows and originals on Vi Movies and TV app.

Vodafone also has a REDX postpaid plan, which will cost you Rs 1,101 every month and like the above plan, offers unlimited data and voice calls and 3000 SMS per month. With this, you get VIP access to Vi Movies and TV app, ad-free access to Hungama music, a seven-day international roaming pack, access to international and domestic airport lounges up to four times every year, and six to ten per cent discount on bookings, and up to Rs 2000 off on flights and Rs 5,000 off on hotels.

OTT benefits include a year-long SonyLiv Premium subscription, Zee5 Premium on Vi Movies and TV app, one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription and six months of Amazon Prime membership. Keep in mind that this plan has a lock-in period for the first six months. If you change your plan or migrate to postpaid in the lock-in period, you will be charged a one-time exit fee of Rs 3,000.

Which postpaid plan should you opt for?

If you are looking for a postpaid mobile plan that offers one connection, the Rs 599 from Reliance Jio makes the most sense. It offers 100GB of data per month, 0ne year of Amazon Prime membership and free Netflix Mobile.

In case you are looking for a plan for your family, make sure you check out the Rs 999 plan from Airtel. It comes with three free connections and offers unlimited voice calling and 150GB of data per month. You also get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, a Netflix Basic monthly subscription and six months of Amazon Prime membership.

Those who travel frequently should opt for Vodafone Idea’s Rs 1,101 plan which includes a seven-day international roaming pack, four free international and domestic airport lounge access, premium content on Zee5, Amazon Prime membership, Disney+ Hotstar subscription and one-year SonyLiv Premium membership.