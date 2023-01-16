Limited budget but still want an Apple iPhone? Here are your options

While you might have to get the latest iPhone 14 Pro to get everything that Apple offers, buying an older iPhone model will also get you most of the features on a budget. With the ongoing Flipkart big saving days and Amazon’s great republic day sale 2023, you can now get an iPhone at a discounted price.

Here are some of the best old iPhones that you can consider in 2023 across the price range.

Apple iPhone 11 is currently one of the most affordable iPhones with Face ID

iPhone 11: Rs 37,999

For the asking price of Rs 37,999 on Flipkart, the iPhone 11 with 64GB of internal storage is an affordable iPhone that one can consider in 2023. This device comes with a modern notch display, and the device also has everything that one expects from a modern iPhone such as wireless charging, IP rating, Face ID, eSIM support, and more. The device also offers good battery life and the only caveat of this model is that it does not support a 5G network.

iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest 5G capable iPhone that one can get in India

iPhone 12 mini: Rs 38,999

This is currently the most affordable 5G-capable iPhone in India, and yes, it is cheaper than the iPhone SE 2022. In terms of technology, this is better than the iPhone 11 and offers an OLED display, a modern design with a flat frame, and you can even shoot Dolby Vision videos up to 4K resolution on the iPhone 12 mini. While some could see the compact size as a drawback, this makes it a perfect budget iPhone with all the bells and whistles.

This old-school style iPhone has a physical home button with a built-in Touch ID

iPhone SE 2nd Gen: Rs 28,990

The Apple iPhone SE 2nd gen with the A13 Bionic is currently the most affordable iPhone that you can buy. This is an old-school style iPhone with a home button, and like other modern iPhones, it doesn’t have Face ID, instead, it makes use of Touch ID, which is built into the home button. For less than the Rs 30,000 price tag, the 2nd gen iPhone SE is for those who want a compact iPhone with a physical home button.

The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic processor

iPhone 13: Rs 59,499

The iPhone 13 is as good as the iPhone 14 with a similar design, an A15 Bionic processor, an improved dual-camera system, and a compact notch at the front. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is currently available at a discounted price on Flipkart and it comes in multiple colour variants, and this is also the best iPhone to consider under Rs 60,000 in India.

iPhone 12 Pro comes with a premium stainless steel frame

iPhone 12 Pro: Rs 78,899

While this might seem like a lot for a phone that’s more than two years old, do note that it is currently the only Pro iPhone model that you can buy for less than Rs 1,00,000 in India. The iPhone 12 Pro has a triple camera system at the back and the phone also has a stainless steel frame, which makes it as premium as the iPhone 13 Pro and even the iPhone 14 Pro.