iPhone 18 Pro, Galaxy S26 Ultra and more: Best flagship phones of 2026 so far

The 2026 flagship phone market has further blurred the line between overkill and necessity. With premium models such as the iPhone 17 now priced close to the Rs 1 lakh mark in India, phone makers are pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. From 2nm silicon and on-device AI to advanced camera systems, foldable screens and desktop-class performance, the latest flagships are becoming increasingly capable devices, whether they fold or stick to a traditional form factor.

Whether you’re looking for a pure spec-to-rupee bargain, an unparalleled camera powerhouse, or a foldable productivity rig, we have done our research after reviewing these devices in person, with one exception – the iPhone 18 Pro. Here’s how the top flagships of 2026 stack up in terms of hardware, pricing, and overall value for money.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro

The all-new iPhone 18 Pro boasts peak hardware performance, advanced vapour chamber cooling, and high long-term resale value. The main highlights of the device are the A20 Pro 2nm processor, 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR (120Hz) screen, 48MP triple-camera setup with variable aperture, deionised water vapour chamber thermal management, and 12GB RAM.

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iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 164,900 and is anchored by Apple’s 2nm A20 Pro silicon and an all-new deionised water vapour chamber cooling system. The phone prioritises sustained high-load efficiency above all else. While the initial pricing sits on the higher side, Apple’s traditionally strong trade-in retention, alongside multi-year OS updates, helps cushion the long-term cost of ownership significantly.

OnePlus 15 OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is a device that grabbed the headlines for its stellar spec sheet. It promises premium hardware credentials, extraordinary battery life, and ultra-fast charging speeds. The device stands out with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 165Hz AMOLED display, 7,300mAh battery, and 120W wired fast charging.

At Rs 85,999, the OnePlus 15 is substantially lower priced when compared to most competing flagships by a healthy margin. Though it skips secondary features such as built-in stylus support or high-magnification zoom lenses, its sheer spec density makes it the most attractive value-focused purchase in the tier.

Google Pixel 11 Pro

Google’s Pixel 11 Pro stands out with its industry-leading computational imaging, guaranteed multi-year Android upgrades, and native Gemini AI features. The phone is powered by a Tensor G6 2nm chipset, a 6.3-inch Super Actua 120Hz display, a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP rear camera array, and a 4,850mAh battery, and is priced at Rs 119,999.

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Pixel 11 Pro Pixel 11 Pro

Running on Google’s custom 2nm Tensor G6 platform, the Pixel 11 Pro relies on advanced algorithmic processing to execute complex Gemini AI operations locally. It packs a dazzling 3,600-nit Super Actua panel, a clean Android 17 installation, and a distinct “HiLight” notification ring outlining the camera module. For buyers who value intelligent software features over raw synthetic gaming benchmarks, it delivers a compelling package.

Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro comes with professional-grade mobile photography and specialised optical hardware. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, OriginOS 7 software, custom low-light camera sensors, and a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel.

Vivo X300 Pro Vivo X300 Pro

At a price of Rs 119,999, it is positioned right alongside the Pixel 11 Pro. The Vivo X300 Pro is built specifically for camera purists. Leveraging MediaTek’s top-tier Dimensity 9500 platform, it pairs custom optical glass with dedicated low-light camera modes and OriginOS 7. If capturing stellar photos ranks as your main priority, the X300 Pro justifies its asking price easily against costlier rivals.

Motorola Razr Fold. Motorola Razr Fold.

Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola’s new foldable, the Razr Fold, packs flexible multi-screen utility wrapped in a surprisingly accessible price. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a titanium fluid hinge, a crease-free internal panel, a fully interactive cover display, and a dual-camera setup. It is priced at Rs 149,999.

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Driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the Motorola Razr Fold introduces a virtually crease-free hinge setup alongside an expansive, fully functional outer screen at a price below standard book-style foldables. It presents an ideal entry route for users who want genuine folding-screen productivity without breaching the Rs 2 lakh threshold. If you want maximum screen real estate on a phone, this is a prime candidate.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

One of the most sought-after flagships of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a highly versatile camera system, integrated S Pen functionality, and elite display technology. Backed by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, the device features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with anti-reflective Gorilla Glass Armour, a 200MP primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging.

Also read | Can a foldable finally stop feeling like a compromise? Five answers about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

At Rs 159,999, the Samsung S26 Ultra asks for a substantial outlay but backs it up with a versatile 200MP camera setup, 60W charging speeds, and specialised glare-reducing Gorilla Glass Armour for exceptional durability. While undoubtedly expensive, its hardware suite remains unmatched for power users and mobile professionals. Furthermore, the newly added Privacy Display feature provides extra peace of mind when working on sensitive content in public spaces.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra comes with an ultra-thin folding form factor loaded with top-of-the-line flagship hardware. The device features an ultra-slim folding glass construction, an expansive 8-inch main inner display, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

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Priced at Rs 199,999, the Z Fold 8 Ultra commands the highest price tag on the list so far. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra cuts away excess bulk to achieve an exceptionally thin chassis wrapped around an immersive 8-inch inner display canvas. Positioned strictly as an ultra-premium device, it is aimed at power users and early tech adopters seeking the absolute pinnacle of tablet-and-smartphone multitasking.

Written by Amritanshu Mukherjee.