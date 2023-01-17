Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day offers: Check out the best deals on audio devices

With Indian e-commerce platforms launching exciting deals across a huge catalogue of products, it’s obvious that audio products have been included as well. You can finally get your hands on headphones, speakers, TWS earbuds, or any other audio equipment you’ve been eyeing and bless your ears – the time can’t get any better than this. But if you are confused about what you should purchase because there are just way too many options, then we’ve got you covered.

Sony WH-1000XM4

The WH-1000XM4 are Sony’s flagship headphones that preceded the WH-1000XM5. They are equipped with 40mm drivers on each earcup, capable of producing a full range of frequencies up to 40kHz. Other cool features include HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, LDAC codec support, and Adaptive Sound Control. The fact that the product is a flagship means they offer one of the best headphone audio experiences, if not the best – and as part of the Republic Day Sale, you can get these for just Rs 19,990, down from Rs 29,990.

OnePlus Buds Z2

Launched in October 2021, the OnePlus Buds Z2 continue to be an extremely compelling set of TWS earbuds for the price. They offer up to 38 hours of battery life with a case and 7 hours of playback on earbuds alone with ANC off. Other features include 94 ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.2, IP55 water resistance, Dolby Atmos support and a three-microphone setup for better audio reception during calls. While the earbuds were launched for Rs 4,999, you can buy those for Rs 4,499 as part of the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon. They are also selling for the same price on Flipkart.

Sony WF-LS900N

Launched in December last year for Rs 16,990, the WF-LS900N are already seeing a price drop – you can now own those for just Rs 10,990. The TWS earbuds sport 5mm drivers and are powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, which enhances the overall sound quality while reducing distortion. They also feature ANC. The earbuds feature a touch sensor control panel that can help you change your sound settings, resume music, modify sound settings and activate the Quick Attention feature. The battery lasts for up to 20 hours with the charging case.

Sony SRS-XE200

The SRS-XE200 Bluetooth speaker features a wide non-circular diaphragm which the company claims results in a ‘richer, deeper, and immersive listening experience.’ The speaker can play up to 16 hours of interrupted music and comes with features like Ambient Illumination, which synchronises the lighting with beats. There’s also an IP67 rating onboard. While the speaker was launched for Rs 12,900, it’s now selling for just Rs 7,990 as part of the sale, which is a steal deal.

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 comes with 6mm drivers and supports Qualcomm aptX audio. It’s claimed to offer seven hours of battery life which is extended to 28 hours when used with the charging case. The Elite 3 was launched for Rs 6,999 in India, but the Amazon sale has brought that figure down to just Rs 3,499.

Sony WI-XB400

Neckbands aren’t popular as they once were amid the barrage of cheap TWS earbuds in the Indian wearables market, but if you are still into those, then the Sony WI-XB400 are some of the best you can pick up. Highlight features include Extra Bass, 15 hours battery, Quick Charge, magnetic earbuds, tangle-free cord, and Bluetooth 5.0. While the earbuds were launched for Rs Rs 3,990, you can get those now for just Rs 2,499.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Launched back in 2020 for Rs 14,990, the Galaxy Buds Live have since seen several price cuts. If you are a Samsung fan, then these would be the company’s most affordable TWS earbuds. They have perhaps hit their cheapest-ever pricing as part of the Republic Day sale, selling for just Rs 3,999 now.