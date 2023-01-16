Planning a trip abroad? Here are postpaid international roaming plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

If you are planning to travel abroad or are a frequent traveller who often finds themselves spending a ton of money on calls and mobile data, you might want to consider an international roaming plan. In India, all major network providers – Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio offer postpaid plans that can help you save a lot of money on the go.

Take a look at some of the best postpaid international roaming packs Indian telecom operators have to offer.

Vodafone Idea international roaming postpaid plans

Vodafone Idea has some of the best international roaming postpaid plans which offer unlimited voice calls and mobile data. Applicable in more than 80 countries like Hong Kong, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Indonesia, the US, and the UK. Depending on the plan, these are valid from 24 hours to 28 days.

The cheapest international roaming postpaid plan costs Rs 599 and has a validity of 24 hours. It offers unlimited mobile data, free incoming calls, unlimited local, as well as free SMS.

If you are looking for a plan with extended validity, consider the Rs 2,999 plan that has a validity of seven days and similar to the above-mentioned plan, comes with unlimited outgoing and incoming voice calls, free SMS and unlimited mobile data.

Next up are the Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,499 plans, which are valid for 10 days and 14 days respectively and come with unlimited mobile data, free SMS and unlimited incoming and outgoing calls.

The most expensive international roaming postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea costs Rs 5,999 and has a validity of 28 days. It comes with 15GB of mobile data, 1500 minutes of outgoing local and India calls with free incoming calls and SMS.

Reliance Jio international roaming postpaid plans

Reliance Jio has only two international roaming postpaid plans, which can be used in 170 countries. Subscribers can check their usage details from the ‘Usage’ tab either on the Jio website or the MyJio app. Both plans are similarly priced, with the only difference being one plan allows Wi-Fi calling while the other one does not.

The Rs 1,101 plan has a validity of 28 days and offers a monetary value of Rs 933.05 for international roaming usage. It also comes with five ISD SMS and incoming calls on Wi-Fi can be received from anywhere in the world at Rs 1. With this plan, outgoing calls over Wi-Fi are not allowed.

Next is the Rs 1,102 plan, which is valid for 28 days and offers a monetary value of Rs 933.90 for international usage. Like the plan above, you get five ISD SMS and incoming calls on Wi-Fi can be picked up for Rs 1 from anywhere in the world. Also, Wi-Fi calling is only allowed for calls back to India at a rate of Rs 1 per minute. You can also make video calls through Wi-Fi calling on a Jio number for Rs 1 per minute, with data getting deducted from your base plan.

Airtel international roaming postpaid plans

A few weeks ago, Airtel launched the World Pass plans which cater to international travellers. Available in 184 countries, these international roaming plans come with unlimited data for messaging applications and cut down on voice rates by a large amount.

The cheapest international roaming plan from Airtel costs Rs 649 and is valid for just one day. It offers 100 minutes of voice calls to India and local numbers. Plus, the plan also includes 500MB of high-speed data, after which you get unlimited data at reduced speeds.

Those looking for a plan with a longer validity should consider the Rs 2,999 plan, which comes with 100 minutes of voice calls to India and local numbers per day with 5GB of high-speed data, after which you will be able to access the internet at reduced speeds.

Next is the Rs 3,999 plan, which is valid for 30 days and like the above-mentioned plan, comes with 100 minutes of voice calls to India and local numbers. Users also get unlimited data, with high-speed data capped at 12GB.

If you plan to stay abroad for months, check out the Rs 5,999 plan which comes with a validity of 90 days, offers 2GB of high speed data and 900 minutes of voice calls to India and local numbers.

Those looking for an year-long international roaming plan can go with the Rs 14,999 plan which comes with 15GB of high-speed data and 3000 minutes of voice calls to India and local numbers.