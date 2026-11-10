Best air purifiers under Rs 20,000: Philips, Xiaomi, and more

Winters are here. Along with the comfort of the breezy days and nights, air pollution can become a dampener. In order to enjoy the pleasant weather and breathe easy, air purifiers are increasingly becoming the most sought-after gadgets. While you may not have the option to control the air quality outdoors, air purifiers can be lifesavers indoors.

At present, the market is flooded with an assortment of air purifiers across brands and price segments. If you are looking to invest in an air purifier, we are listing four devices under Rs 20,000 that can help you breathe through severe air pollution.

Coway Air Mega 150

The Air Mega 150 comes with a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 303 m^3/h. It features a three-stage filtration system with a True HEPA H13 filter, so it is effective against PM2.5. This is among some of the most cost-effective purifiers. Controls are limited to an LED display, with no dedicated smartphone app or remote control. According to the company, the filters last up to 8500 hours. The noise of the device ranges from 22 dB to 49 dB. The Coway Air Mega 150 is priced at Rs 14,999 and is ideal for medium-sized rooms or 355 sq ft.

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Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 AC2220/60

With a CADR of 420^3/h, it covers a room size of 540 sq ft. It includes a triple-layer HEPA NanoProtect filter and an activated carbon layer. At a lowest noise level of 13 dB in sleep mode, this is among the quietest options. It peaks at 45 dB on maximum speed. The company said it uses SilentWings technology for whisper-quiet operation, ideal for bedrooms and homes with children. It includes a gentle ambient nightlight to create a soothing bedtime routine. The Philips Air+ app offers real-time monitoring, remote control, scheduling, and voice commands via Google Home and Alexa. The purifier is priced at Rs 18,999.

Philips Smart AC3220

This purifier is aimed at those who want to get a premium experience. The Philips Smart AC3220 comes with a CADR of 520m^3/h, covering a room size of up to 670 sq ft. It features a triple-layer filtration system, including a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter, and active carbon layer. With app connectivity, the purifier can be operated using Philips Air+. Along with remote control, it offers real-time PM2.5 tracking and an AI-powered Auto+ mode that adapts to a user’s routine. Besides, it can be operated using Google Home or Alexa. When it comes to noise levels, the device has a peak of 47.5 dB. According to the company, the purifier removes up to 99.99 per cent of dust mites, pollen, pet allergens, and airborne viruses. The Smart AC3220 is priced at Rs 21,560.

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Xiaomi Mijia Air Purifier 6

This Xiaomi air purifier covers an area of 940 sq ft, is ideal for mid-sized rooms and features a CADR of 443m^3/h. The PentaClean filtration system, Xiaomi High-Efficiency Filter, UVC sterilisation layer, and negative ion generator make this one of the most feature-rich purifiers. The device is backed by the Xiaomi Home app, offering remote access, insights on air quality data, scheduled operations, filter health, and voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa. When it comes to noise, the device features a Whisper-Quiet Speed mode that operates at 32.1 dB. The company claims that the device is capable of purifying air in as little as 3.5 minutes. It comes with a five-sensor AQI monitoring (PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature, humidity) for comprehensive indoor air insights. The Xiaomi Mijia Air Purifier 6 is priced at Rs 17,999.

Honeywell Air Purifier

This air purifier, model name B0FDKLQNGM, comes with a CADR of up to 380 m^3/h with a coverage of up to 589 sq ft. It has a four-stage filtration process, which includes a Pre-Filter, Nano-Silver Antibacterial Filter, and Activated Carbon Filter, effectively removing pollen, bacteria PM2.5, mould, pollutants, and toxic gases. It has a real-time PM2.5 level indicator. It comes with app support via the Honeywell Air Touch app. This device is priced at Rs 11,499.

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All of the air purifiers listed above come with their respective filter replacement costs. However, it needs to be noted that filter efficiency is largely dependent on the weather conditions and severity of the air pollution.

This article has been curated by Tathagata De, who is an intern with The Indian Express.