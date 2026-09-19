‘Parents may think twice about schools without smart classes’: BenQ’s Rajeev Singh

A decade ago, classrooms in India meant blackboard, chalk, and at best a teacher’s laptop. This was when Taiwanese display maker BenQ entered the Indian market. Today, the company claims that education accounts for almost 30 per cent of its India business and that it holds over 60 per cent of the country’s installed base of smart classrooms. These figures were shared by Rajeev Singh, managing director of BenQ India and South Asia.

In a recent interview with the indianexpress.com, Singh opened up about BenQ’s changing role as an education technology specialist. “If a school doesn’t have a smart class, I think parents will think twice before putting their kid into that school,” Singh said while talking about the evolution of technology for education.

Building for Indian conditions

The display maker is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of becoming a household name when it comes to education technology. Singh revealed that the journey has been a transformative one. The early challenge, however, he said, was hardware. Conditions in Indian classrooms, he said, are “very different” from those elsewhere – most are not air-conditioned, are dusty, and the electricity supply has been historically irregular, with frequent voltage spikes. According to Singh, projects that were not optimised for that environment would fail frequently.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

BenQ’s response to this was India-specific models built to withstand classroom temperatures of up to 50 degrees, a dust-proof engine that keeps particles away from critical components, and electronics designed to withstand surges. Singh said that the same approach has since been applied to the company’s interactive flat panels.

Over the years, alongside hardware, BenQ also partnered with software and content companies such as Educomp, Extramarks, Next Education, Tata ClassEdge, HCL Learning and NIIT, which had lesson material but no devices. The outcome was the ‘smart class’ that comprised a projector or interactive board, speakers and digital content delivered as a single package.

According to Singh, this is “a very unique business model in the world”, adding that India was the only market where the solution was sold as one bundle. He said that buyers elsewhere were purchasing projectors and content separately. And this adoption began in private schools before governments followed.

By Singh’s account, about seven lakh Indian classrooms now have a projector or interactive flat panel, of which more than four lakh were supplied by BenQ. The company had a turnover of about Rs 695 crore in India last year, and Singh revealed that the company expects to cross Rs 1,000 crore this year.

Story continues below this ad

Government schools – A big opportunity

With over a million government schools, India presents a unique opportunity to companies like BenQ. Singh shared that India is home to over one crore government classrooms, out of which nearly four lakh have been turned into smart classes. “Our adoption rate, in terms of number of classrooms, not the number of children, is less than 5%. So the balance is yet to happen,” he said.

BenQ has worked with state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab. Its first Delhi government project, which Singh said began about six months ago, covered about 7,000 classrooms. He added that deployment rates are rising each year, but the sheer number of schools means modernisation may take time.

When asked about teacher training, Singh offered a mixed picture on teacher readiness. Younger teachers adapt faster, he said, while those who have taught in one way for 20 to 30 years find it difficult. However, familiarity with smartphones and touchscreens is helping them. The executive also shared that the company runs physical and virtual training for private customers, and district-level sessions for government projects. Singh said teacher-training institutes are increasingly deploying interactive panels, but that expansion is not keeping pace with the need.

When asked about BenQ’s premium positioning, Singh acknowledged the products carry a higher price but pointed to a three-year on-site service commitment, including installation and initial training, offered regardless of location. That, he said, gives customers “peace of mind”.

Story continues below this ad

AI, edge processing and screen time

Talking about AI, Singh said BenQ is now in its second generation of AI-enabled panels. While the first relied on cloud processing, which often led to delays and a constant need for internet access, the newer panels come with AI chipsets that handle much of the processing on the device. Singh described this approach as edge AI and said only BenQ currently offers it among its peers.

When asked how he sees India’s education technology landscape changing over the next three to five years, Singh said he expects classroom panels to be linked with students’ own tablets, so tests can be scored on the spot and AI can flag weak topics for individual attention. Delays in finding a struggling student, which earlier took weeks or months, have been a persistent problem.

For education, BenQ is also promoting Active Floor, a ceiling-mounted projector that turns the floor into an interactive surface, with more than 18,000 templates for gamified early-years lessons. Singh said installations have already begun across India. According to him, this format prevents eye strain that usually occurs with increased screen time, as children look at reflected light on the floor instead of a screen. “You’re not looking at the projector. You’re looking at the floor, and the floor is reflected light. There is zero harm to your eyes.”

When asked about responsible technology use, Singh urged schools and other stakeholders to take a “360-degree view” of procurement rather than buying panels and content separately. He also added that virtual classrooms are a way for absent students to keep up with lessons.