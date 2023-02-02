Battlefield Mobile: Here’s everything you need to know about the cancelled game

Battlefield is one of the most popular shooting game franchises of all time. Developed by DICE, the title was soon to see the light of day on mobile devices in the form of Battlefield Mobile. After shutting down Apex Legends Mobile, EA recently announced in a public investor call that it is cancelling Battlefield Mobile.

The game was first listed on the Google Play Store in 2021 and entered Open Beta in November last year on the Google Play Store. While the listing did not reveal much about the game, here’s everything we know so far about the now cancelled title.

Was Battlefield Mobile going to be a port?

As it turns out, EA was developing the game from scratch for mobile devices. Battlefield Mobile was designed and optimised specially for mobile devices. EA said the mobile version of the game had a dedicated team and was developed by Industrial Toys. The company had plans to make the game available on both Android and iOS devices.

Battlefield Mobile was rumoured to feature new maps.

Battlefield Mobile Open Beta availability

The game started its Open Beta on November 8 2022 and players residing in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore could play the game on Android devices. EA had planned to roll out the beta to other territories in the coming months.

Battlefield Mobile game modes

Battlefield Mobile open beta had game modes like Conquest and Rush. Conquest offered the traditional multiplayer Battlefield experience which emphasises territory domination. The developers also mentioned game modes like multiplayer and objective in the Google Play Store listing, but they never made it to the beta version.

EA also hinted at character classes like support, assault, engineer, recon and medic and how they would impact the gameplay. Talking of maps, it looks like Battlefield Mobile would port maps like Grand Bazaar and Noshahr Canals from the PC and console versions and some new mobile-only maps.

Did it have a destructible environment?

One of the few reasons behind the popularity of the Battlefield franchise is the destructive environment. The game description on the Play Store suggested that players would be able to bury their opponents under a building and destroy the battlefield with large-scale environmental destruction, which indicates that the developers were indeed planning to bring the feature to the mobile version of the game.

Destructive Environment was going to be a part of Battlefield Mobile

Did Battlefield Mobile feature weapon and character customisation?

According to the Play Store listing, Battlefield Mobile was going to offer ‘the best customisation to date’, which hints at a lot of skins. A screenshot from Google Play Store hinted that the game would feature weapons like the F2000, Frag, P226 and SMAW.

And just like Call of Duty Mobile, Battlefield’s mobile version would feature multiple loadout options. It looks like the game would also bring in several vehicle options like tanks and ATVs, and let players fight on land, sea and air.

What were the minimum system requirements for Battlefield Mobile?

In a blog post, EA revealed that Battlefield Mobile would require Android 8.0 or later and would require processors more powerful than the Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 9 series. Also, it would need at least 3GB of RAM and 2GB of storage space.