Auto Expo 2023: Electric vehicles from Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, and Toyota take center stage

The Auto Expo returned this year after a three-year hiatus and it seems like electric vehicles hogged most of the limelight during the first few days. Various vehicle manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia and MG Motor presented electric vehicles and concepts during the expo. Here are some of the electric vehicles and concepts showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation Toshihiro Suzuki and Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited Hisashi Takeuchi pose with the Maruti Suzuki electric concept SUV as it is unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India, January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation Toshihiro Suzuki and Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited Hisashi Takeuchi pose with the Maruti Suzuki electric concept SUV as it is unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India, January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Maruti Suzuki’s eVX concept

Maruti Suzuki’s eVX, unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, is an all-electric concept that will be Suzuki’s first global EV when it launches. The electric SUV is about 4.3 metres long and 1.8 metres wide. It is about 1.6 metres tall. Suzuki says the vehicle will have a 60 kWh battery, which according to the company should give it 550 kilometres of range.

Tata’s Sierra electric SUV concept. (Image credit: Tata) Tata’s Sierra electric SUV concept. (Image credit: Tata)

Tata Sierra, Avinya concept

Indian automaker Tata Motors unveiled its Sierra concept electric SUV at Auto Expo 2023. The pre-production concept features a futuristic design with its front and rear light bars and the floating roof design resembles some Range Rover models.

Even the interior of the car looks like it will not be out of place in a luxury German SUV. However, it still seems to be seen how many of these design cues will make it to the final production mode, which according to Autocar, should debut in 2025.

People take pictures of the Concept electric vehicle called Avinya by Tata Motors being unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India, January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis People take pictures of the Concept electric vehicle called Avinya by Tata Motors being unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India, January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Tata Motors also unveiled the Avinya and Harrier EV concepts during the auto show. These are expected to come to the market in 2025 and 2024 respectively. The company currently sells EV versions of its Tigor sedan and Nexon SUV. But it is likely that the new models will be built from the ground-up as electric vehicles, unlike the Tigor and Nexon.

Unveiling of Toyota’s BZ4X at Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Unveiling of Toyota’s BZ4X at Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Toyota

Toyota showcased its new bZ4x electric SUV at Auto Expo 2023. According to CarDekho, the bZ4x is expected to be launched in April 2023. The car was launched in May last year and has a 71.4 kWh battery that the company claims is good enough for more than 550 kilometres of range.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses next to Hyundai’s all-electric SUV ‘IONIQ 5’ during its launch at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses next to Hyundai’s all-electric SUV ‘IONIQ 5’ during its launch at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6

While Maruti Suzuki and Tata announced electric vehicles that we will have to wait a few years to buy, Hyundai confirmed the launch dates of two models that are already production ready–the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

The company announced the Indian launch of the all-electric CUV (crossover utility vehicle) Ioniq 5 during the expo. In India, the car will be available in a single variant with a 72.6 kWh battery that the company says is good enough for around 470 kilometres of range. The company also showcased its all-electric Ioniq 6 sedan. Globally, the car comes in two variants– the long-range model with a 77.4 kWh battery and a standard-range model with a 53 kWh battery.

Kia’s concept SUV ‘EV9’ on display at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Kia’s concept SUV ‘EV9’ on display at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Kia EV9 concept

During Auto Expo 2023, Kia showcased its EV9 all-electric SUV concept. According to Autocar India, the EV9 concept has a 77.4 kWh battery pack and measures around 4.9 metres in length, 2 metres in width, and 1.7 metres in height. The car is expected to go on sale globally in 2023.

The newly launched BYD’s ATTO 3 electric car at the Auto Expo, in Greater Noida, near New The newly launched BYD’s ATTO 3 electric car at the Auto Expo, in Greater Noida, near New Delhi , India, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

BYD

Chinese automaker BYD announced the launch of its Seal all-electric sedan in India during Auto Expo 2023. According to the company, sales of the Seal sedan have exceeded 50,000 in China and the vehicle should come to the Indian market in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company also claims that the BYD Seal has a range of up to 700 kilometres.

MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba and MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta during unveiling of MG Motor’s ‘MG eHS’ SUV and ‘MG4’ EV at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba and MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta during unveiling of MG Motor’s ‘MG eHS’ SUV and ‘MG4’ EV at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

MG Motor’s MG 4 EV

During the Auto Expo, MG Motor announced the launch of their MG 4 electric hatchback. According to Financial Express, the electric hatchback is built on a modular scalable EV platform developed by MG’s parent company SAIC.

The MG 4 EV will come in two variants–one with a 51 kWh battery and another with a larger 64 kWh battery. According to the company, the variant with the smaller battery will come with a range of up to 350 kilometres and the other variant will get a range of up to 452 kilometres.