Ather 450x EV scooters will now support Google Maps with real-time traffic monitoring

At its recently concluded community day, Ather Energy– the company best known for its EV scooters–announced several new software features and colour variants of the Ather 450x scooter. Most importantly, the new software update will ensure that owners of an existing Ather 450x can now access the new and improved vector-based Google Maps, which is based on the same technology used on the Google Maps app on an Android or iOS device and Android Auto. This will be as good as Google Maps on cars with the Android Auto platform.

Ather is one of the few brands that offer Google Maps on its vehicle, which allows users to monitor real-time navigation. The Atherstack 5 software update on the 450x models will bring this feature. Up until now, Google Maps on Ather scooters used to offer an experience that is similar to the web version, such as accessing maps on a web browser like Chrome or Safari.

Just making sure this is the highlight of your day ⚡️#NewYearNewWheee #AtherCommunityDay pic.twitter.com/ElO7C0uF2R — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) January 12, 2023

In contrast, Vector maps improve the map loading time and offer a smooth user experience. This allows Ather 450x users to zoom in, zoom out, and even pan around the map with much smoother animation transitions, which is critical when driving a scooter and accessing maps. This also enables layering technology and offers a perspective change feature on Ather 450x scooter.

Also read | Ather scooter to be available on Flipkart after companies enter partnership

Further, Atherstack 5 update also supports live traffic, offering more insights about the route and helping riders make better decisions during a ride. Besides new Google Maps, Atherstack 5 update also enables features such as a new home screen user interface, inspired by smartphones, and auto hold, and the upcoming update will add a few more features like cruise control, crawl control, and advanced regen.

Atherstack 5 updates will be available for all variants of the Ather 450x models, including the latest Gen 3, and the update will soon be available via an over-the-air (OTA) update.