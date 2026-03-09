X probes offensive posts by xAI’s Grok chatbot: Report

Musk's startup said that the secrets could allow OpenAI to bolster ChatGPT with xAI's "more innovative AI and imaginative features."(Image: Reuters)

Social media platform X is investigating “racist and offensive” posts by xAI chatbot Grok, Sky News reported on Sunday.

X and xAI did not immediately ⁠respond ​to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the video attached to the Sky News post ​on ​X.

X and its safety ⁠teams are urgently investigating the chatbot’s role in generating “hate-filled, racist ‌posts” online in response to user prompts, Sky News reporter Rob Harris said in a video posted to the digital news website’s X account. Governments and regulators ⁠have been ⁠cracking down on sexually explicit content generated by Elon ⁠Musk’s ‌xAI chatbot Grok on ​X, with investigations, bans and ‌demands for safeguards, in a growing global push to curb ‌illegal material.