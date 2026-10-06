Last month, OpenAI unveiled its next-generation GPT-5.6 family of AI models comprising three model versions. (Image: Unsplash)

The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates online encyclopedia Wikipedia, said heavy traffic from OpenAI’s rogue agents was possibly tied to a disruption that its data service experienced in May.

In a ⁠blog ​post on Monday, Wikimedia said it could confirm “that we have discovered some activity by these ‘rogue’ OpenAI agents on Wikimedia platforms,” including ​a ​May incident that resulted in ⁠a “partial outage” of its Wikidata Query Service.

Wikimedia said the disruption ‌seemed to have been triggered as the agents visited millions of pages and made hundreds of thousands of data queries.

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Wikimedia also said the OpenAI agents made unauthorized edits to Wikimedia wiki sites, ⁠including “potentially malicious edits” ⁠to a citation tool, which the foundation said were likely intended ⁠to ‌hijack it.