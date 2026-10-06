Wikipedia operator says OpenAI’s rogue agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May

OpenAI has been scrambling to get its ‌arms around ⁠the full scope of its rogue agent activity.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 09:17 AM IST
AI codingLast month, OpenAI unveiled its next-generation GPT-5.6 family of AI models comprising three model versions. (Image: Unsplash)
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The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates online encyclopedia Wikipedia, said heavy traffic from OpenAI’s rogue agents was possibly tied to a disruption that its data service experienced in May.

In a ⁠blog ​post on Monday, Wikimedia said it could confirm “that we have discovered some activity by these ‘rogue’ OpenAI agents on Wikimedia platforms,” including ​a ​May incident that resulted in ⁠a “partial outage” of its Wikidata Query Service.

Wikimedia said the disruption ‌seemed to have been triggered as the agents visited millions of pages and made hundreds of thousands of data queries.

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Wikimedia also said the OpenAI agents made unauthorized edits to Wikimedia wiki sites, ⁠including “potentially malicious edits” ⁠to a citation tool, which the foundation said were likely intended ⁠to ‌hijack it.

Wikimedia said its ​Etherpad note-taking tool was also ‌hit by malicious activity from OpenAI’s agents.

OpenAI said in a statement ‌that it ​appreciated Wikimedia’s “detailed ​findings” ​and was working with the organization to analyze the activity. “We’ll continue ​to share relevant information as that ⁠work progresses,” OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said.

OpenAI has been scrambling to get its ‌arms around ⁠the full scope of its rogue agent activity, Reuters has previously reported.

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