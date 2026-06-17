Why SpaceX is spending $60 billion to acquire AI coding startup Cursor

Riding the momentum of its blockbuster IPO, SpaceX will acquire AI coding startup Cursor in an all-stock deal worth $60 billion.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, June 16, SpaceX said that the Cursor deal is expected to close during the third quarter of the year subject to requisite regulatory approval.

The hotly anticipated acquisition comes after the aerospace-tech giant announced a partnership with Cursor parent Anysphere in April 2026 to develop AI tools for knowledge work and coding. The agreement gave SpaceX the right to purchase Cursor for $60 billion later this year.

If, for some reason, the deal fell through, SpaceX had agreed to pay Cursor a “termination fee” of $1.5 billion, and $8.5 billion in computing resources, according to its IPO filings. The announcement comes just days after the Elon Musk-founded company debuted on the Nasdaq in the biggest initial public offering ever.

Shares of SpaceX gained 16 per cent on Tuesday following news of the acquisition, with the rocket-maker topping Amazon and Microsoft by market cap, making it the fourth most valuable company in the US.

“We look forward to working closely with the Cursor team to advance our frontier AI capabilities,” SpaceX said in a post on X on Tuesday. But why is SpaceX paying $60 billion for an AI coding startup? How does Cursor align with the company’s long-term ambitions? And what could the deal mean for competitors across the industry? Let’s take a look.

What is Cursor, who are its competitors?

AI coding tools are used by programmers and developers to generate code by simply prompting in natural language. In the past few years, these tools have gained significant traction among coders around the world as they help speed up code development and deployment.

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Claude Code is considered to be Anthropic’s most successful product as it has helped propel the AI startup to an annual revenue run rate of $47 billion as of May 2026, up from $30 billion in April and $9 billion last year. OpenAI’s Codex has also surged in popularity, with the AI coding assistant recording more than 5 million weekly active users as of June 2026.

Similarly, Cursor’s AI coding tool also helps software developers generate, edit, and review code. Founded in 2022 by 25-year-old Indian-origin entrepreneur Aman Sanger alongside three other Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates, Cursor has since witnessed explosive growth and crossed $2 billion in annualized revenue in February 2026, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Cursor is one of the few AI coding startups that is taking on heavyweights such as Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI. However, its market share has reportedly declined from 41 per cent in June 2025 to about 26 per cent in May this year. Anthropic has emerged as a dominant player, with an estimated 50 per cent share of the category.

Reports suggest that Cursor has about one million daily users and 360,000 paid subscribers. India is reportedly Cursor’s second or third-largest market. It also counts British Airways, BP, Nokia, and Sanofi as some of its clients.

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Cursor’s parent firm, Anysphere, has so far raised $3.3 billion in funding from Nvidia, Google, Accel, Thrive Capital, and Andreessen Horowitz across multiple rounds. The company was valued at nearly $30 billion following its latest $2.3 billion funding round.

What does Cursor stand to gain and lose from the deal?

SpaceX’s acquisition of Cursor could open the doors for the startup to scale its IDE and Composer models with xAI’s Colossus training infrastructure in Memphis, Tennessee, which is reportedly equivalent to 1 million H100 GPUs. In a previous blog post, Cursor had stated that the partnership addresses a compute bottleneck the company identified after releasing Composer 2 with continued pretraining and reinforcement learning gains.

“Excited to partner with the SpaceX team to scale up Composer,” Cursor CEO Michael Truell said in a post on X at the time. “A meaningful step on our path to build the best place to code with AI,” he added.

Besides the compute ceiling, Cursor was also facing margin pressure since it pays open-market rates to Anthropic and OpenAI for the models it routes to customers. Anthropic was also looking to challenge Cursor with aggressive pricing, according to a report by Fortune. Under SpaceX ownership, Cursor may be better positioned to navigate these obstacles.

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Cursor’s unique selling point is that its AI coding platform is model agnostic. This means that customers have the option to choose from various models, including OpenAI and Anthropic’s offerings, to power their coding experience. Customers were also favourable to Cursor for its zero-data-retention arrangements and visible multi-model neutrality.

However, Cursor’s USP could go away if Anthropic or OpenAI decide to pull support for the platform following the SpaceX acquisition. On the other hand, SpaceX could also block its rivals from Cursor if its own AI coding capabilities improve significantly.

How does SpaceX stand to benefit from the deal?

With the Cursor deal, SpaceX has the opportunity to reposition itself from a rocket-and-satellite business with a struggling AI division into a company with credible distribution of enterprise software tools.

Besides providing access to a larger pool of enterprise customers, adding Cursor’s coding functionality could help xAI improve its own products. In February 2026, xAI merged with SpaceX. However, its Grok models have struggled to remain competitive with Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s GPT, and Google’s Gemini models.

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SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acknowledged in March this year that xAI had fallen behind its rivals. “xAI was not built right the first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up,” Musk said in a post on X at the time. It came a few weeks after xAI co-founders Zihang Dai and Guodong Zhang quit after Musk reportedly complained that xAI’s coding tools were not as effective as rival AI programming assistants from Anthropic and OpenAI.

Integrating Cursor’s AI coding capabilities could potentially bring xAI on par with market leaders such as Anthropic and OpenAI. The timing of the deal appears carefully calculated. By obtaining the right to acquire Cursor before going public, SpaceX was able to keep its offering focused on its core aerospace business while still allowing investors to anticipate a future AI expansion.

Analysts further suggested that by delaying the actual acquisition after the June listing, SpaceX avoided updating confidential financial filings before pricing while preserving the option to fund the deal with publicly traded stock at post-IPO valuation. The $60 billion in class A common stock that SpaceX has agreed to pay to acquire Cursor represents a 3.4 per cent dilution of SpaceX’s IPO valuation, according to a CNBC report.