Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask ‘Are you sure?’

If you use AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude every day, you may have noticed that they usually respond with polished and confident answers.

However, when you follow up with a prompt like “Are you sure?”, they often reconsider their response and provide a revised version, which may partially or even completely contradict what they initially said.

If you repeat the question once more, they might backtrack again. While some of these large language models understand that you are testing them by the third round, they still won’t hold their ground.

In a blog post, Dr Randal S. Olson, the co-founder and CTO of Goodeye Labs, says that the behaviour, commonly known as sycophancy, is one of the most well-documented failures in modern AI.