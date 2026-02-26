‘Markets got it wrong’: Jensen Huang reveals why AI agents will not kill SaaS companies

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has pushed back against investor fears that AI agents will cannibalise the enterprise software industry, stating that the markets have miscalculated the potentially existential threat facing software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms.

“I think the markets got it wrong. I think it’s very likely that these companies that we’re talking about are going to introduce agents that run on their platforms,” Huang said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, February 25. The AI industry leader argued that software companies will use AI agents to develop software and boost efficiency.

“All of these tools that we use today, whether it’s Cadence, Synopsis, Service Now, or SAP, these tools exist for a fundamentally good reason, and these agentic AIs will be intelligent software that uses these tools on our behalf and help us be more productive,” he said.