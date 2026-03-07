Why 60-year-olds in China are queuing up to learn OpenClaw

OpenClaw has quickly become a talking point in developer communities. China, which is known for switching older technologies and jumping straight to newer ones, is seeing an unprecedented interest in OpenClaw. Recently, Chinese tech giant Tencent hosted a public OpenClaw setup event that attracted participants over 60, including retired aviation engineers and librarians eager to experiment with AI agents.

For the uninitiated, OpenClaw is a type of AI assistant that can run on its own continuously without relying on a human operator to give it instructions. While popular AI tools such as chatbots answer queries and engage in conversations, OpenClaw has been designed to act more like a digital assistant that keeps running 24×7, monitoring tasks and taking actions autonomously. It is described as an autonomous AI agent that has been developed by Peter Steinberger.

For example, OpenClaw systems could check your emails, respond to them, monitor folders on your computer, run tasks or scripts, collect information and report to the user. In simple words, AI chatbots react to the user; OpenClaw systems act on behalf of the user. One of its major highlights is that it is open source, meaning the software code is publicly available and anyone can download, modify, or even build on top of it. Part of the appeal is that OpenClaw allows users to run autonomous agents locally on their own machines while connecting to different AI models and tools.

What is happening in China?

China is known for its affinity to adapting the latest innovations and is seemingly showing interest in AI agents like OpenClaw. Reportedly, OpenClaw’s popularity is growing rapidly among developers and tech companies in China. Reportedly, major tech giants like Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu are offering services around it. Many of these companies are reportedly offering installation services where technicians help users set up OpenClaw on their computers.

The charm of #OpenClaw! 🌟 Tencent’s public setup service event drew in 60+ year-olds incredible enthusiasm! From retired aviation technical engineer to librarian, they’re looking forward to embrace AI agents. Stay curious, stay digital! pic.twitter.com/ln3Us6kmrI — Tencent AI (@TencentAI_News) March 6, 2026

This rapid adoption seems structural, as many users in China are accustomed to super-apps like WeChat, where payments, messaging, shopping, and services exist in one place. This makes it relatively easy to add AI assistants that can perform tasks inside these apps. This is in stark contrast to the US or Europe, where digital life is scattered across multiple apps and systems, resulting in slower integration and raising concerns about security and privacy.

According to reporter Juro Osawa from The Information, the reaction in China’s startup ecosystem has been particularly intense with many entrepreneurs rapidly shifting focus towards building products and business models based on AI agents. This excitement in China’s developer community and startup ecosystem began earlier this year when they became absorbed by the possibilities the OpenClaw brought along. OpenClaw surfaced in November last year, and by January many had already started exploring opportunities with the AI agent.

Outside #Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen, programmers have set up a stall offering free #OpenClaw installations, drawing crowds of people who showed up with their laptops for help. #China #technology pic.twitter.com/CXR7TTkGoU — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) March 6, 2026

Entrepreneurs began experimenting with a wide range of ideas. Osawa shared that a founder based in Hangzhou held a hackathon to explore applications inspired by Moltbook, a social network for AI agents that stemmed from the OpenClaw ecosystem. At the event, developers came up with prototypes for services that are specifically designed for AI agents rather than for humans. Some of the ideas included a Tinder-like matchmaking platform for AI agents and a recruitment site where AI agents could find work and collaborate with other agents.

The AI matchmaking platform is a unique concept, where personal AI agents could represent their human users. Since these agents learn their user’s preferences, interests and personalities, they could interact with other agents and may even arrange meetings between compatible humans.

Besides, OpenClaw is offering opportunities to solo entrepreneurs to scale with AI. According to Osawa, one entrepreneur in Beijing used OpenClaw to scale a one-person operation of managing social media accounts for AI influencers. Instead of operating each account manually, they built a group of AI agents that generate content and manage interactions autonomously. And to set this up, the entrepreneur gathered a small cluster of second-hand MacBook Air laptops and deployed them with OpenClaw agents.

Sense of urgency

Story continues below this ad

Even as more and more people are experimenting with OpenClaw, there is also a sense of urgency among many Chinese founders who feel they need to move quickly before their rivals outdo them. The fear of missing out, which is characteristic of the rapidly evolving tech space in China, is pushing many startups to rapidly prototype new platforms and services built around AI agents.

On the other hand, large Chinese companies have been swift in their response to the new wave. Influential cloud providers such as Baidu and Alibaba have reportedly started offering services to run OpenClaw on their cloud platforms since January. This is particularly beneficial for developers as they get easy access to the technology without the need for costly hardware. By making OpenClaw available in the cloud, Chinese tech giants are making it accessible for developers and startups to experiment with AI agent applications.

This is not all; it is also bringing forward new opportunities for hardware makers. Reportedly, the Chinese hardware ecosystem is also exploring how AI agents may interact with connected devices. Startups have already begun developing software that lets users control their hardware through OpenClaw agents. In essence, this could let users interact with an AI agent through messaging apps, which could then remotely operate connected devices. For hardware companies this means integration of AI agents could open new ways for users to manage and automate their devices.

China’s response to OpenClaw indicates how its tech ecosystem is moving rapidly to capitalise on this emerging AI agent wave.