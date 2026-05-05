White House considers vetting AI models before they are released

President Donald Trump, who promoted a hands-off approach to artificial intelligence and gave Silicon Valley free rein to roll out the technology, is considering the introduction of government oversight over new AI models, according to U.S. officials and people briefed on the deliberations.

The administration is discussing an executive order to create an AI working group that would bring together tech executives and government officials to examine potential oversight procedures, according to U.S. officials, who declined to be identified in order to discuss deliberations over sensitive policies. Among the potential plans is a formal government review process for new AI models.

In meetings last week, White House officials told executives from Anthropic, Google and OpenAI about some of those plans, people briefed on the conversations said.

The working group is likely to consider a number of oversight approaches, officials said. But a review process could be similar to one being developed in Britain, which has assigned several government bodies to ensure that AI models meet certain safety standards, people in the tech industry and the administration said.

The discussions signal a stark reversal in the Trump administration’s approach to AI. Since returning to office last year, Trump has been a major booster of the technology, which he has said is vital to winning the geopolitical contest against China. Among other moves, he swiftly rolled back a Biden administration regulatory process that asked AI developers to perform safety evaluations and report on AI models with potential military applications.

“We’re going to make this industry absolutely the top, because right now it’s a beautiful baby that’s born,” Trump said of AI at an event in July. “We have to grow that baby and let that baby thrive. We can’t stop it. We can’t stop it with politics. We can’t stop it with foolish rules and even stupid rules.”

Trump left room for some rules, but he added that “they have to be more brilliant than even the technology itself.”

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But Trump has increasingly found himself isolated on the issue of AI. As public concerns mount about the threat that the technology poses to jobs, energy prices, education, privacy and mental health, Democrats and Republicans have found common ground on the topic. A Pew Research Center poll last year found that 50% of Republicans and 51% percent of Democrats said they were more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life.

That noninterventionist policy began changing last month after the startup Anthropic announced a new AI model called Mythos. Mythos is so powerful at identifying security vulnerabilities in software that it could lead to a cybersecurity “reckoning,” said Anthropic, which declined to release the model to the public.

The White House wants to avoid any political repercussions if a devastating AI-enabled cyberattack were to occur, people in the tech industry and the administration said. The administration is also evaluating whether new AI models could yield cyber-capabilities that could be useful to the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies, they said. To get ahead of models like Mythos, some officials are pushing for a review system that would give the government first access to AI models, but that would not block their release, people briefed on the talks said.

The shift on AI has sowed confusion. As conversations between the White House and tech companies continue, some executives have argued that too much government oversight will slow down U.S. innovation against China, the people briefed on the discussions said. But the companies also do not agree on how the United States should move forward with potential regulation.

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“The technology is moving extremely fast, and there are few formal procedures, but they also don’t want to overregulate,” said Dean Ball, who was a senior adviser on AI in the Trump administration before leaving last year for the Foundation for American Innovation. “It’s a tricky balance.”

A White House official said that discussions of any potential executive order were “speculation” and that Trump would make any policy announcement himself.

The changing policy on AI coincides with a leadership change at the White House. In March, David Sacks, the White House AI czar who had spearheaded the administration’s deregulation efforts, said he was leaving the role. Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have stepped in to fill Sacks’ position, some of the people said. Wiles and Bessent have told people outside the administration that they plan to have a bigger hand in shaping AI policy.

But Wiles’ and Bessent’s plans have been complicated by a bitter dispute between the Pentagon and Anthropic. This year, the startup and the Pentagon became embroiled in a fight over a $200 million contract and how the military should use AI in warfare. When the two sides failed to agree on terms, the Pentagon cut off the government’s use of Anthropic’s technology in March. Anthropic has since sued the government.

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The conflict has made it difficult for some government agencies, which had come to rely on Anthropic’s technology, according to military, intelligence and other U.S. officials. Anthropic’s AI is still being used by the military in a system known as Maven, which helps analyze intelligence and suggests targets for airstrikes in the war in Iran.

The National Security Agency has also recently used Anthropic’s Mythos model to assess vulnerabilities in the U.S. government’s software, people with knowledge of the work said.

Last month, Wiles and Bessent held a meeting at the White House with Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s CEO, with a focus on getting the company’s technology back in use by the government. Both sides later described the meeting as “productive.”

Officials said that if the administration moved ahead with vetting AI models, the working group would help determine the agencies that would help with that effort. With no federal agency responsible for all government cybersecurity work, some officials said having the National Security Agency, the White House Office of the National Cyber Director and the director of national intelligence oversee the model review was the best way to proceed.

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The working group could also look at whether there is a role for the Center for AI Standards and Innovation, an agency the Biden administration established to vet AI models that are voluntarily shared with the government. Under Trump, the organization has been sidelined, people in the industry said, even though the White House said in an AI policy paper that the group should play a role in assessing “the performance and reliability of AI systems.”

Any of these moves would take the administration far from a philosophy on regulation that Vice President JD Vance outlined in a speech at an international AI gathering in Paris last year. At the time, he warned industry and government officials that “excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry just as it’s taking off.”

“The AI future is not going to be won by hand-wringing about safety,” he said. “It will be won by building.”