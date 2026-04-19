What is Headless 360, Salesforce’s new suite of tools for third-party AI agents?

Salesforce has launched a new suite of tools that lets customers plug third-party AI agents such as Microsoft Copilot, Google’s Gemini, or Anthropic’s Claude directly into their data on its platforms.

Headless 360 enables customer support executives and sales teams to automate their workflows by integrating AI agent capabilities into any Salesforce-built interface via APIs (application programming interfaces), MCP (model context protocol) tools, or CLI (command line interfaces) commands, the enterprise giant said at its annual TDX developer conference in San Francisco, California, United States, on Wednesday, April 15.

Previously, customers could connect their AI agents to their Salesforce data through standard APIs or by building custom connectors. That process, however, could be technically complex and time-consuming. With Headless 360, Salesforce appears to be moving toward an ‘open’ ecosystem that is accessible to customers using any AI agent.

Headless 360 includes more than 60 new MCP tools that are expected to have usage caps similar to standard APIs. It is likely customers will be charged based on how much work their AI agents do in Salesforce through them. The company has not revealed the exact pricing details.

Salesforce’s latest AI offering reflects a strategic shift toward a business model where customers increasingly rely on AI agents, rather than traditional user interfaces, to interact with software systems. It comes amid investor fears of a looming ‘SaaSpocalypse’ in reference to SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies like Salesforce, Service Now, and several others facing potential obsolescence due to AI disruption.

Earlier this year, Anthropic’s suite of workplace automation tools sent shockwaves through global technology markets, including Indian IT stocks, with big names such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies nosediving 4-7 per cent and the Nifty IT index plunging nearly 6 per cent, the biggest single-day fall since COVID-19.

However, tech industry leaders such as Nvidia’s Jensen Huang have since argued that the need for tools and software systems provided by SaaS firms will continue to exist, with AI agents using them rather than replacing them.

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“All of these tools that we use today, whether it’s Cadence, Synopsis, Service Now, or SAP, these tools exist for a fundamentally good reason, and these agentic AIs will be intelligent software that uses these tools on our behalf and help us be more productive,” Huang has previously said.

“We made a decision two and a half years ago: Rebuild Salesforce for agents. Instead of burying capabilities behind a UI, expose them so the entire platform will be programmable and accessible from anywhere,” Salesforce said in its announcement post.

What is Headless 360?

Headless 360 is a new suite of tools designed for ‘agentic enterprises’ where agents, alongside humans, navigate software systems by calling APIs, invoking MCP tools, and running CLI commands directly. It is said to offer three key capabilities for customers:

– MCP tools and coding skills: Headless 360 comes with over 60 new MCP tools and more than 30 preconfigured coding skills to let developers provide their respective coding agents such as Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Windsurf, etc, with live access to their platform comprising all their data, workflows, and business logic.

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– Experience Layer: It is a new UI service that “separates what an agent does from how it appears” when generating rich interactive components like flight status cards, rebooking workflows, decision tiles, and data layouts. These visual components can be rendered natively inside Slack, and across Mobile, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Teams, or any client that supports MCP apps, Salesforce said.

– Tools to control AI agents: Headless 360 also offers new tools that give users control over how agents behave in production, before launch and after, across every stage of the agent lifecycle. It includes Testing Centre, Custom Scoring Evals, Agent Script, , Observability and Session Tracing, A/B Testing, Agent Fabric, and more.

Salesforce further announced AgentExchange, which brings together 10,000 Salesforce apps, 2,600 Slack apps, and 1,000 Agentforce agents, tools, and MCP servers from partners including Google, Docusign, and Notion, “discoverable through AI-guided search and activated in one click.”