What is Gemini 4 Carbon, Google’s new AI model for finding, fixing security flaws?

Google on Wednesday, October 28, unveiled its latest frontier AI model, Gemini 4 Carbon, which it says marks a “significant leap” in cybersecurity defence.

It is the search giant’s second major model release in a month, following Gemini 4 Argon. The company says that Carbon offers improvements over Argon in coding, agentic tasks, and cybersecurity. It is better at finding vulnerabilities and generating secure code.

The new model also beat OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra, and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5, and Claude Fable 5.1 in almost every test, according to figures provided by Google.

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In terms of its release, Google said that it has taken a “deliberative approach” by making Gemini 4 Carbon currently only available to a select group of cybersecurity defense companies, but it will eventually expand to other partners in its Fairwind Program as well.