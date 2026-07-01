What is Claude Science, Anthropic’s new AI tool built for researchers?

Anthropic on Tuesday, June 30, unveiled its latest product, Claude Science, an AI workbench for scientists aimed at supporting scientific research. The app integrates tools most commonly used by researchers. Along with producing auditable artifacts, it offers flexible access to computing resources.

Claude Science is capable of carrying out meaningful work by following concise, high-level instructions all by itself. The model also has access to tools that are key for research in computational biology and drug development. The AI lab has introduced the model to all paid Claude subscribers, and it has also announced that it will be using the model for some of its own research into drugs for rare and neglected diseases.

“Scientific research is often tedious. Researchers must work across dozens of databases, each with their own schema, contend with file formats that require bespoke data pipelines and viewers, and transition between a roster of tools: PubMed, Jupyter, R, a cluster terminal, and more,” Anthropic said in a blog post.

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The company said that Claude Science works toward bringing these fragmented tools into a single research environment where scientists can conduct all stages of their work with ease. According to Anthropic, the model helps them analyse literature, execute multi-step research, produce detailed artifacts, and allow them to refine figures and manuscripts iteratively till they are ready for publication. Besides, researchers can access Claude Science wherever they already work, such as locally on MacOS or Linux or on a remote machine over SSH (secure shell) or with an HPC (high-performance computing cluster) login node.

The company said that it was rolling out Claude Science in beta for Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise users. Anthropic will continue to refine the platform as it collects feedback from users.

How does it work?

Anthropic said that Claude Science generates figures and manuscripts alongside the code that created them. This is particularly important as scientific research largely involves visual interpretations. The company said that the model natively renders rich scientific artifacts including 3D protein structures, genome browser tracks, chemical structures, and more. Moreover, users can chat with the agent about any detail, annotating figures and manuscripts in-line so it knows what to fix and make them into publication-ready. Users can ask Claude Science to make edits to figures in plain language.

When it comes to performance, Anthropic claims that Claude Science could manage compute and scale on demand. It cited the example of large analyses such as folding a protein or running a genomics pipeline over a massive dataset, which often require researchers to shift their focus to setting up a complex computing task. This leads them to wait while it is sent to a cluster, checking whether it succeeded or failed, pulling results back. Anthropic claims that Claude Science handles all of this process. The model drafts a plan, asks before reaching new resources, and lets the user review or revoke any decision before writing and submitting the job to the computing resources the lab already uses. It does this by essentially scaling the analysis from a single GPU to hundreds as needed.

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Anthropic believes that AI has the potential to accelerate the pace of scientific discovery and development of healthcare interventions. Claude Science is not its first step in science; last year the company introduced plug-ins that allow Claude to use scientific software and databases. However, unlike earlier tools, Claude Science’s distinction is that it is a full-featured standalone product. Besides, Anthropic’s efforts to push Claude Science in the same league as Claude Cowork and Claude Code show that the company is serious about its vision for AI’s scientific applications.