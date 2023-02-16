Microsoft and Google are currently in a race to deliver the best AI-powered generative search engine that can offer human-like customised answers to your queries. With OpenAI’s partnership, Microsoft seems to be ahead of Google and its new AI-powered Bing is already available for testing.

Unlike OpenAI’s ChatGPT 3, the new Bing is slightly more advanced, as it can access the internet to deliver up-to-date search results. We asked Microsoft’s new Bing to debunk several myths to understand its capabilities and here are the results that we obtained from it.

Is fast charging a smartphone a bad thing?

This answer from Bing is almost accurate. It does say that fast-charging a smartphone isn’t inherently wrong and it also clearly mentions that the battery might not last long when fast-charged compared to the conventional slow-charging brick. However, it does fail to mention that one should always use a first-party fast charger or one that the brand has approved.

Can a software update make my phone slow?

Again, Bing is almost on point with its response. It says some phones can get slowed down after a software update and it also cites a reason for it. However, it says “Updating apps can slow down the phone especially if the file size is a lot bigger than the phone ram and the internal storage will be able to contain,” which is not true. If the update is bigger than the phone’s internal storage, you won’t be able to install the update at all. Instead, it should have said if the update size occupies all the remaining internal storage and is resource hungry, it could slow down the phone.

Did 5G cause Coronavirus?

This is a very accurate response backed by facts.

Are most smartphones dirtier than a toilet?

This is a very accurate response backed by facts.

Should we close apps running in the background to save battery and computing resources?

This is a very accurate response backed with facts and it also explains how this could actually improve battery life on Android phones, especially if the apps can access data like GPS in the background.

Should I let my phone’s battery completely drain before charging?

Again, a very accurate answer from Ai-powered Bing. It also suggested a tried and tested method of maintaining the battery percentage between 20 to 80 per cent to extend the battery health.

Should I turn off Bluetooth on my phone when not in use to save battery?

While the answer is mostly accurate, smartphones have improved a lot over the years, as most modern smartphones put the Bluetooth radio to sleep when the device is inactive. Keeping the Bluetooth turned on or turned off is more of a convenience on modern smartphones rather than enhancing the battery life of the device.

Android or iOS, which one is better?

These are just some of the things that each operating system does better than the other, but there may be more depending on your personal preferences, needs, and budget. You may want to try both and see which one suits you better.

This response came when asked “Android or iOS, which one is superior?” first and then “Android or iOS, which one is better?” The response seems to touch upon all the pros and cons of Android and iOS and doesn’t seem to be biased towards Android or iOS.

What do we think?

The AI-generated responses have debunked all the queries that we have answered. While the responses from Bing are true to an extent, they do lack rationale in some cases, hence, it might not be a good idea to fully trust AI-generated responses. Do note that, most of these answers are derived from the websites, while it does give backlinks to the original source, offering most of the information within the search box, it might discourage users from visiting the actual website, which might have more information the same.