Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Now, access ChatGPT right from your wrist with this app

watchGPT turns ChatGPT into an AI-powered virtual assistant that can be quickly accessed from the Apple Watch.

watchgpt apple watch chatgpt on wristwatchGPT can be set as a complication on your watch face (Image: watchGPT)
Despite how often some people are using ChatGPT, its website continues to be the sole official gateway to it. And opening the browser then typing the web address into the address bar every time you need to access the AI chatbot isn’t very neat.

But for Apple Watch users, a new tool simplifies this process significantly. A new app called watchGPT that brings the power of ChatGPT to your wrist is now available on the Apple App Store to download.

A demo video shows the app set as a complication on the Apple Watch’s home screen, tapping which immediately fires up chatbot functionality. However, unlike the official ChatGPT interface which requires you to type your queries, watchGPT adds a layer of voice input support, allowing you to speak your queries. An option to type your queries is also present, though.

The output is presented in a textual format, which can then be shared with others via text, email, or social media.

That said, there are alternative methods to access ChatGPT for users that don’t own Apple Watches too. Google Chrome, one of the most widely used web browsers, now has several extensions that let users use the AI chatbot at their convenience. Check them out here.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:48 IST
