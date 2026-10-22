Walmart launches tools for AI agents to shop for customers

Walmart on Wednesday intrduced new tools that will allow artificial intelligence agents to shop and complete transactions for customers, as the retailer seeks to position itself in the growing use of AI-powered assistants in online commerce.

The move underscores Walmart’s push into AI-enabled shopping, and strikes a contrast with ⁠Amazon, ​which has sought to limit third-party AI shopping agents’ access to its platform.

The retailer said it will roll out “Agent Profiles” next month, enabling ​shoppers to ​authorize individual AI agents, track their ⁠purchases separately and set spending limit or require approval for each transaction.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Walmart said ‌customers would be able to monitor purchases made by AI agents separately from their own orders and revoke agent access at any time.