Walmart launches tools for AI agents to shop for customers

 The company said the tools ‌will be ⁠available to all Walmart account holders and will not require a Walmart+ membership. 

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiOct 22, 2026 10:34 AM IST
walmart, bottleWalmart said that bottles can be identified with their model number 83-662 which doesn’t appear on the bottle but on packaging. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Walmart on Wednesday intrduced new tools that will allow artificial intelligence agents to shop and complete transactions for customers, as the retailer seeks to position itself in the growing use of AI-powered assistants in online commerce.

The move underscores Walmart’s push into AI-enabled shopping, and strikes a contrast with ⁠Amazon, ​which has sought to limit third-party AI shopping agents’ access to its platform.

The retailer said it will roll out “Agent Profiles” next month, enabling ​shoppers to ​authorize individual AI agents, track their ⁠purchases separately and set spending limit or require approval for each transaction.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Walmart said ‌customers would be able to monitor purchases made by AI agents separately from their own orders and revoke agent access at any time.

The tools instilled confidence in the “experimental” shopping process of agentic purchases, said Mizuho analyst David Bellinger in a ⁠note.

“… the momentum ⁠and buy-in from top management teams seems to be making this into a real ⁠thing,” ‌Bellinger added.

The company also launched ​the “Walmart Agent Gateway,” a platform that ‌allows AI assistants such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Meta’s Muse to connect directly ‌with Walmart and Sam’s ​Club systems ​to ​search products and complete purchases.

Story continues below this ad

Walmart said customers would remain in control of purchases, ​while AI agents would be barred ⁠from accessing payment card data and could be blocked for violating company rules.

The company said the tools ‌will be ⁠available to all Walmart account holders and will not require a Walmart+ membership.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments