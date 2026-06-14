US state attorneys general are investigating OpenAI

OpenAI is bringing its AI coding assistant Codex to smartphones through the ChatGPT app on iOS and Android.(Express Image/Reuters)

A coalition of states has opened a wide-ranging investigation into artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, the company said Saturday, adding to a growing backlash over AI.

State attorneys general subpoenaed OpenAI on Friday asking for internal documents on its practices, including its handling of user data, safety of minors and advertising activities, according to the company. New York, Colorado and other states are involved in the investigation, according to two people familiar with the probe, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing legal matter.

“We take the concerns raised by state attorneys general seriously and intend to engage constructively with their offices,” OpenAI said in a statement. The company added that the newest version of its model, ChatGPT, includes more safeguards like parental controls to protect children.