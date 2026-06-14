US state attorneys general are investigating OpenAI

A coalition of states has opened a wide-ranging investigation into artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, the company said Saturday, adding to a growing backlash over AI.
State attorneys general subpoenaed OpenAI on Friday asking for internal documents on its practices, including its handling of user data, safety of minors and advertising activities, according to the company. New York, Colorado and other states are involved in the investigation, according to two people familiar with the probe, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing legal matter.
“We take the concerns raised by state attorneys general seriously and intend to engage constructively with their offices,” OpenAI said in a statement. The company added that the newest version of its model, ChatGPT, includes more safeguards like parental controls to protect children.
“None of this changes what families have gone through, but we are committed to learning, improving, and getting this right,” the company said.
OpenAI declined to provide further details on the investigation.
AI has drawn increasing scrutiny as the number of cases of children harming themselves after using the technology has grown along with AI-generated scams. Concerns about the technology’s ability to replace humans, as well as soaring energy costs from the data centers that power it, have added to the angst.
The Trump administration Friday barred AI startup Anthropic from allowing foreign nationals access to its new Mythos and Fable 5 AI systems, citing national security concerns. President Donald Trump, who until recently took a largely hands-off approach to regulating the technology, also signed an executive order this month that asked tech companies to voluntarily give the government oversight of new AI models before releasing them to the public.
States have also increasingly taken matters into their own hands. They have introduced dozens of bills this year to put guardrails around AI. More than 100 state laws now ban chatbots for young users; require system testing for security risks; and help protect copyrighted materials from being used by AI systems.