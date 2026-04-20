US security agency is using Anthropic’s Mythos despite blacklist: Report

In its clash with Hegseth, it is only a matter of time before Anthropic falls in line. The company’s rival, OpenAI, has been quick to accept a permissive contract for military-use cases. (File photo)

The United States National Security Agency is using Anthropic’s Mythos Preview AI tool despite the Pentagon hitting the company with a formal supply-chain risk designation, Axios reported on Sunday.

The ⁠Mythos ​Preview model was being used more widely within the department, Axios said, citing sources. Reuters could not immediately verify the ​report.

Anthropic, ​the NSA and the ⁠Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment ‌outside regular business hours. The NSA is part of the Defense Department.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and Anthropic’s CEO discussed working together for the first time since a dispute ⁠earlier this ⁠year between the Pentagon and the AI firm over how ⁠that ‌company’s models should be ​used.