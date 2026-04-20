US security agency is using Anthropic’s Mythos despite blacklist: Report

The talks came amid growing ‌fears the artificial intelligence startup's latest model Mythos will supercharge cyberattacks.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiApr 20, 2026 09:25 AM IST
In a world of hard power, who sets the terms for AI?In its clash with Hegseth, it is only a matter of time before Anthropic falls in line. The company’s rival, OpenAI, has been quick to accept a permissive contract for military-use cases. (File photo)
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The United States National Security Agency is using Anthropic’s Mythos Preview AI tool despite the Pentagon hitting the company with a formal supply-chain risk designation, Axios reported on Sunday.

The ⁠Mythos ​Preview model was being used more widely within the department, Axios said, citing sources. Reuters could not immediately verify the ​report.

Anthropic, ​the NSA and the ⁠Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment ‌outside regular business hours. The NSA is part of the Defense Department.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and Anthropic’s CEO discussed working together for the first time since a dispute ⁠earlier this ⁠year between the Pentagon and the AI firm over how ⁠that ‌company’s models should be ​used.

The talks came amid growing ‌fears the artificial intelligence startup’s latest model Mythos will supercharge cyberattacks.

The model ‌is the ​company’s “most capable ​yet ​for coding and agentic tasks,” Anthropic has previously said, referring ​to the model’s ability to act ⁠autonomously.

Its capabilities to code at a high level have given it a potentially ‌unprecedented ⁠ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities and devise ways to exploit them, ​experts have said.

 

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