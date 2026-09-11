US lawmakers seek new AI rules after Anthropic researchers warn of extinction risk

US lawmakers are calling for greater oversight of artificial intelligence amid warnings from AI safety researchers about the technology’s potential risks. Image: Reuters)

Growing numbers of US lawmakers are calling for new rules to govern AI systems after dire warnings from two Anthropic researchers that rapidly progressing artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of the human race in the not-too-distant future.

Alarm about the potential harm from AI grew this week when Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said he had resigned and that the “people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

Anthropic scientist Evan Hubinger chimed in, saying Coxon was correct.

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“We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans,” Hubinger wrote on X. “I personally think it is >10% within the next decade.”