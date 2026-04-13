UK regulators rush to assess risks of latest Anthropic AI model: Report

Anthropic said it sought to restrict its technology from being used for two high-level usages: mass surveillance of Americans and fully autonomous weapons. (AP Photo)

British financial regulators are holding urgent talks with the government’s cyber security agency and major banks to assess risks posed by the latest artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and ⁠Treasury officials ​are in talks with the National Cyber Security Centre to examine potential vulnerabilities in critical IT systems highlighted by Anthropic’s latest AI model, the FT said, citing ​two people ​briefed on the talks.

Anthropic did ⁠not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. The BoE, FCA and NCSC declined ‌to comment. The UK Treasury was not immediately available for comment.