UK regulators rush to assess risks of latest Anthropic AI model: Report

AI startup Anthropic ‌has said the ​model ​is being ​deployed as part of "Project Glasswing".

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiApr 13, 2026 09:23 AM IST
anthropicAnthropic said it sought to restrict its technology from being used for two high-level usages: mass surveillance of Americans and fully autonomous weapons. (AP Photo)
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British financial regulators are holding urgent talks with the government’s cyber security agency and major banks to assess risks posed by the latest artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and ⁠Treasury officials ​are in talks with the National Cyber Security Centre to examine potential vulnerabilities in critical IT systems highlighted by Anthropic’s latest AI model, the FT said, citing ​two people ​briefed on the talks.

Anthropic did ⁠not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. The BoE, FCA and NCSC declined ‌to comment. The UK Treasury was not immediately available for comment.

Representatives from major British banks, insurers and exchanges are expected to be briefed on the cyber security risks posed by the model, Claude Mythos Preview, at a meeting with regulators in ⁠the next ⁠fortnight, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately verify details of the report.

Reuters reported ⁠on ‌Friday, citing two sources, that U.S. Treasury ​Secretary Scott Bessent had called ‌a meeting with major Wall Street banks on the model’s cyber risk potential.

AI startup Anthropic ‌has said the ​model ​is being ​deployed as part of “Project Glasswing”, a controlled initiative under which select organizations are permitted ​to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview ⁠model for defensive cyber security purposes.

In a blog post earlier this month, Anthropic said the model had ‌already identified ⁠thousands of major vulnerabilities across operating systems, web browsers and other widely used ​software.

 

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