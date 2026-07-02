UBTech brings companion robots closer to consumers with new U1 humanoid series

UBTech has launched a new humanoid robot designed for companionship, marking its latest push beyond industrial automation and into consumer-focused applications.

The Shenzhen-based robotics company introduced the U1 humanoid series on Tuesday, positioning it as a companion robot for domestic environments, elder-care settings and premium service applications. The launch reflects a broader industry trend in which robotics firms are exploring consumer use cases alongside factory deployments.

The U1 is available in Lite, Pro and Ultra variants, with prices ranging from 119,800 yuan (around $17,650) to 990,000 yuan (about $138,000). It is offered in male and female versions measuring 183 cm and 168 cm in height, respectively.