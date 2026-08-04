OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta to join White House AI security meeting

Amid growing debate over AI safety following recent security incidents involving AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, the White House is reportedly set to meet leading AI companies to discuss the cybersecurity capabilities of advanced AI systems.

The meeting is expected to focus on the voluntary AI testing framework ordered by President Donald Trump in June. Representatives from OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta are expected to attend, while Google has also been invited, according to The Information. The administration has also indicated that it has been consulting a broader group of industry leaders.

Trump’s June 2 executive order directed federal agencies to create, within 60 days, a voluntary process for determining whether advanced AI systems should be classified as “covered frontier models.” Under the proposed framework, participating developers would provide the US government access to qualifying models for around 30 days before they are made available to other trusted partners.