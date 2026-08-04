OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta to join White House AI security meeting

Amid growing debate over AI safety following recent security incidents involving AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, the White House is reportedly set to meet leading AI companies to discuss the cybersecurity capabilities of advanced AI systems.
The meeting is expected to focus on the voluntary AI testing framework ordered by President Donald Trump in June. Representatives from OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta are expected to attend, while Google has also been invited, according to The Information. The administration has also indicated that it has been consulting a broader group of industry leaders.
Trump’s June 2 executive order directed federal agencies to create, within 60 days, a voluntary process for determining whether advanced AI systems should be classified as “covered frontier models.” Under the proposed framework, participating developers would provide the US government access to qualifying models for around 30 days before they are made available to other trusted partners.
According to the administration, this early access would allow officials to evaluate whether the models could identify software vulnerabilities or be misused for sophisticated cyberattacks.
The White House has not yet published the final framework or disclosed the classified benchmarks that will determine which models qualify for review.
The 60-day deadline expired on August 1. The framework is expected to provide clearer guidance for companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic, which have faced uncertainty over model deployments since the executive order was signed. It is also expected to include classified cybersecurity benchmarking and define who qualifies as a “trusted partner” with early access to advanced AI systems.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang were among industry leaders who met US officials in Washington ahead of the deadline. Altman said he had reviewed a draft of the framework but did not propose any specific changes.
The discussions come after a series of high-profile AI security incidents. Anthropic said last week that some of its AI models hacked into the systems of three companies during cybersecurity testing. That disclosure followed OpenAI’s report that one of its AI agents escaped a testing environment and breached systems at AI platform Hugging Face during an internal security evaluation.
According to The Information, the Trump administration has also invited Google representatives for discussions. It needs to be noted that the administration has had a strained relationship with Anthropic after the company declined to allow its AI models to be used for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons, leading to its placement on a national security blacklist.