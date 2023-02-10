Alice, Racter and Jabberwacky: A timeline of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Bard

In the last few months, Artificial Intelligence-backed technologies have become hotly debated topics around the world. And, when it comes to AI, the one name that is dominant is OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The chatbot with its human-like responses and conversational style has crossed over 100 million users in just three months. Microsoft–which is OpenAI’s biggest investor with a recent $10 billion investment– has integrated ChatGPT in its Bing search engine and Edge browser as well, further intensifying competition with Google, which has announced its own Bard chatbot for early testing.

But ChatGPT is certainly not the first ‘chatbot’ that has been created using artificial intelligence tools. So how did it all begin, given AI as a field has seen ongoing research for decades? We attempt to offer you a brief history of chatbots from the past

ELIZA – 1966

ELIZA was a natural language processing program written sometime in the mid-1960s by German American computer scientist Joseph Wizenbaum at the MIT Artificial Laboratory. Known to be the first-ever chatbot, ELIZA uses pattern-matching and substitution methods to stimulate conversations. While it gave the user the impression of comprehending the inputs, there was reportedly no mechanism or framework to contextualise events.

Developed at the MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Eliza was also known as the first artificial therapist. Developed at the MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Eliza was also known as the first artificial therapist.

According to reports, creator Wizenbaum intended to demonstrate the superficiality of interactions between humans and machines. Regardless of the creator’s views, many who came in contact with ELIZA were reportedly convinced about the chatbot’s intellectual prowess. Interestingly, the chatbot was named after Eliza Doolittle, the protagonist of the play Pygmalion by Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw. It has been reported that the chatbot made improvements over time, much similar to Eliza who rose through the ranks of society after she learned etiquette.

PARRY – 1972

Nearly a decade after ELIZA was built, another AI chatbot PARRY was introduced to the world by psychiatrist Kenneth Colby from Stanford University in 1972. Unlike ELIZA, PARRY had a definitive use case. The chatbot was created to simulate a person suffering from schizophrenia. It achieved this feat by implementing a crude model behaviour based on concepts and beliefs. The creator gave PARRY a conversational strategy rendering it to be a much more serious and advanced chatbot than ELIZA.

The chatbot was put to the famous Turing Test, which is designed to assess a machine’s ability to demonstrate intelligent behaviour similar to humans. Two groups of expert psychiatrists were shown transcripts of conversations and we were asked to identify which of them were human patients and which were computer programs. Interestingly, PARRY succeeded in deceiving the psychiatrists as many as 52 per cent of the time. The International Conference on Computer Communications in 1972 witnessed the historic moment when PARRY and ELIZA were connected via ARPANET (a predecessor of the Internet) and talked to each other.

Racter – 1984

Racter is an AI computer program that is known for generating English prose, which was made public by Mindscape in 1984. In 1983 a book titled, ‘The Policeman’s Beard is Half Constructed’ was published, which was claimed to be written by Racter. “The Author: Racter (the name is short for raconteur) is the most highly developed artificial writer in the field of prose synthesis today. Fundamentally different from artificial intelligence programming, which tries to replicate human thinking, Racter can write original work without promptings from a human operator,” read the opening lines of the book.

Advertisement

But these claims of Racter writing the book have been doubted by many other experts. That’s because when the program was released in 1984 as a chatbot of sorts, but not as advanced as the one that could have written the book.

Cover page of ‘The Policeman’s Beard is Half Constructed’ written by Racter. Cover page of ‘The Policeman’s Beard is Half Constructed’ written by Racter.

Mark V. Shaney – 1985

Mark V Shaney is a chatbot created by Bruce Ellis and Rob Pike in the mid ‘80s. Essentially a text-generating robot. The bot generated text that was largely gathered from posts on newsgroups and text from other postings. Categorised as an artificial bot for Usenet, the oldest computer network, Mark V Shaney shared posts that fooled many users into believing that it was a human.

Jabberwacky – 1988

The ‘80s saw the introduction of Jabberwacky, a unique chatbot created by British creator Rollo Carpenter. A departure from serious chatbots, Jabberwacky, also known as a chatterbot, was created with an intention of simulating conversations humanely with a dash of humour. Again, it was claimed as being able to pass the Turing Test. Jabberwacky was designed to mimic human interactions and its sole function was to engage with humans. Reportedly, Carpenter believes that the chatbot could be integrated into robots and talking pets that can be useful as well as entertaining.

Advertisement

Clippy – The Office Assistant – 1997

Although not a chatbot, the Office Assistant fondly known as Clippy, was an intelligent user interface introduced by Microsoft. It was included in Microsoft Office For Windows 97 and was discontinued after the 2004 version. Originally known as Clippit, the interactive animated character was assigned to help users with various tasks such as helping with various Microsoft Office features. One simply needed to type Dear and Clippy would appear on the screen.

Albert One – 1998

Albert One of one of the most popular chatterbots in the late ‘90s. Created by artist and programmer Robby Gardner, Albert One was developed to imitate human conversations via natural language programming. In 1998 and 1999, Albert One won the Loebner Prize for the best chatbot. According to a BBC report published in 1999, the chatbot’s witty one-liners and quirky questions convinced nearly 11 per cent of people that it was a human.

Ultra Hal Assistant – 2000

This chatbot has been created to be a personal assistant. Developed by the US-based software company Zabaware Inc in 2000, Ultra Hal comes with a natural language interface, speech synthesis, and animated characters. Users can interact with the chatbot by typing inputs or its speech recognition engine. The name of the chatbot borrows from the AI named Hal 9000 from the Hollywood science fiction epic ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’.

A.L.I.C.E – 2001

Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity or ALICE is a chatbot that processes natural language. The chatbot introduced in 2001 by American scientist Richard Wallace, engages with humans using a heuristic method (a system to learn by itself). Wallace reportedly began working on Alice sometime in 1995 and was joined by close to 500 developers from around the world. The chatbot won the Loebner Prize three times. According to reports, Alice was the inspiration for filmmaker Spike Jonze for his science fiction Her.

Eugene Goostman – 2001

This chatbot was developed by three programmers in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in 2001. Claimed to have passed the Turing Test, Goostman can hold conversations close to humans. However, the biggest USP of Goostman is that it is modelled as a 13-year-old boy who can’t be expected to know everything and might be forgiven for grammar and linguistic errors.

Advertisement

The biggest USP of Goostman is that it is modelled as a 13-year-old boy who is expected to make grammar and linguistic errors. The biggest USP of Goostman is that it is modelled as a 13-year-old boy who is expected to make grammar and linguistic errors.

One of the developers, Vladimir Veselov, said that they spent a lot of time developing a ‘believable character’. In 2014, Eugene Goostman passed the Turing Test at the Royal Society in London. Goostman convinced 33 per cent of its judges that it was human during a five-minute long typed-interaction.

SimSimi – 2002

This AI conversation program was developed in 2002 by ISMaker. It is a chatting robot that makes interesting conversations. Users simply need to tap on the screen to be greeted by Simsimi. Like many other AI models, Simsimi’s vocabulary expands from the inputs by users. The app triggered several controversies owing to the presence of profanity in its response. Reportedly, Brazil suspended the chatbot in 2018 over accusations of relaying sexual content, death threats, and other bullying tactics.