This free AI music detector can scan playlists across streaming platforms

As the volume of AI-generated music on streaming platforms continues to rise, concerns around transparency, copyright use and streaming fraud are also gaining attention. Against this backdrop, Deezer, a music streaming platform, has launched a free AI music detector that allows users to scan playlists across major streaming services for tracks generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Announced on Thursday, June 11, the online tool supports 27 languages and works across 20 popular music streaming platforms. According to Deezer’s blog post, the detector allows users to check whether playlists contain songs generated entirely using AI.

To use the service, listeners need to visit Deezer’s AI music detector website, select their streaming platform and connect their account. Deezer then scans playlists for synthetic content and provides a breakdown of any AI-generated tracks identified. Users can also share the results.