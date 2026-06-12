This free AI music detector can scan playlists across streaming platforms

As the volume of AI-generated music on streaming platforms continues to rise, concerns around transparency, copyright use and streaming fraud are also gaining attention. Against this backdrop, Deezer, a music streaming platform, has launched a free AI music detector that allows users to scan playlists across major streaming services for tracks generated using artificial intelligence (AI).
Announced on Thursday, June 11, the online tool supports 27 languages and works across 20 popular music streaming platforms. According to Deezer’s blog post, the detector allows users to check whether playlists contain songs generated entirely using AI.
To use the service, listeners need to visit Deezer’s AI music detector website, select their streaming platform and connect their account. Deezer then scans playlists for synthetic content and provides a breakdown of any AI-generated tracks identified. Users can also share the results.
The launch comes as AI-generated music becomes increasingly common across streaming platforms. Deezer said it currently receives nearly 75,000 AI-generated tracks each day, accounting for about 44 per cent of daily uploads to the platform. Despite the growing number of uploads, fully AI-generated songs currently represent only a small share of overall listening, contributing between 1 per cent and 3 per cent of streams.
The move also reflects growing debate over how AI-generated content should be treated by music services. According to a survey conducted by Deezer and Ipsos across eight countries, 80 per cent of respondents said AI-generated music should be clearly labelled, while 73 per cent said they would like streaming platforms to indicate when AI-generated songs are being recommended.
Deezer has positioned itself among the most active streaming companies that are raising an alarm against synthetic music. While several platforms have introduced limited tagging or disclosure measures, Deezer said it has been detecting and tagging AI-generated tracks since early 2025. Songs identified as AI-generated are also removed from algorithmic recommendations and excluded from editorial playlists on its platform.
“By detecting and tagging AI-generated music over the past year and a half, Deezer has been at the forefront of transparency in music streaming. No other company has followed our lead yet, so we decided to make it possible for everyone to check if their playlists include synthetic music, no matter which streaming platform they use,” said Alexis Lanternier, CEO, Deezer, in the blog post.
Meanwhile, the company said it is also licensing its AI detection technology to businesses across the music industry as concerns over copyright, artist compensation and the use of training data continue to intensify.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)