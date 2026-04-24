This AI tool combats doomscrolling, promises curated updates

Doomscrolling, or constantly consuming content online, has been linked to higher stress. At the same time, social media platforms are built to keep users hooked by pushing sensational content. As a result, people often find themselves stuck in a loop, scrolling more even when it starts to feel overwhelming. But there may be some respite.

US-based startup Noscroll, with its AI-powered tool, tries to break this cycle by removing the feed altogether. Instead, it delivers curated updates that are relevant and easier to process. This not only saves time but also reduces mental strain and, in turn, acts as a filter between useful information and noise. It is especially helpful for professionals who need to stay updated, as many are already using it to track niche topics without constantly being online.

The company sums it up simply: ‘No feed. No brainrot. No ragebait. Just signal.” It targets social media fatigue, where users feel overwhelmed by too much negative and repetitive content, by focusing only on what really matters.

Meanwhile, Noscroll founder Nadav Hollander, former CTO of OpenSea, created the tool out of his own mixed experience with X (formerly Twitter), as he found it both entertaining and also culturally toxic. Hollander wanted to step away from the app without missing important updates; as a result, he built Noscroll, which was launched to the public just days ago.

How does Noscroll work?

Users begin by texting the AI agent, after which the bot sends a link to connect their X account to understand preferences. Once set up, users can interact with the AI in natural language, specifying topics they want to follow or avoid, and in turn, the bot generates a sample digest for review.

While the tool is useful for tracking fast-moving tech updates, it is not limited to that space; users can follow everything from entertainment and music to local news and newsletters.

The tool uses multiple off-the-shelf AI models that are fine-tuned with prompts. As a result, the bot maintains a consistent voice while processing data from diverse sources like X, news sites, blogs, Reddit, Hacker News and Substack. It can also pull information from research papers, making its coverage fairly broad.

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More personalised over time

At the same time, the system learns user preferences over time by tracking clicks, interests and interactions, and its recommendations become more personalised with continued use. Meanwhile, the company emphasises security, noting that it only accesses X data with permission and does not store sensitive information, keeping the communication encrypted, allowing users to opt out at any time.

Many are using it for niche interests like anime news, while others track jobs, layoffs and politics; therefore, it works well for professionals, acting like a digital assistant that keeps them updated.

Currently, Noscroll is priced at $9.99 (Approximately Rs 940.8) per month, although it offers a free seven-day trial, and variable pricing may be introduced later. The tool appears to be accessible worldwide following its public launch, although region-specific availability and app support remain unclear, as it is still in an early rollout phase.

The AI bot has seen rapid adoption and is already drawing investor interest; however, Hollander had mentioned to TechCrunch, a technology news website, that no decisions have been made yet on how to respond to this attention. He built the tool with a friend, an open-source developer from the crypto space known as ‘@z0age’ on X.

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(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

