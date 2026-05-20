The AI bots are coming, and the young are booing, not applauding

Gen Z’s growing anxiety over AI and automation is reshaping perceptions of the technology. (Image: Reuters)

The AI revolution is here, and the boos are getting louder.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and markets around the world, a sense of dread is deepening among young “digital natives” now entering the workforce, fearful of the impact on jobs and daily life as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini become household names.

In a speech this week, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt told graduating University of Arizona students that the impact of AI would be “larger, faster, and more consequential” than anything before.

“It will touch every profession, every classroom, every hospital, every laboratory, every person, and every relationship you have,” he said as boos rang out ⁠even as ​he addressed anxieties about job security and an uncertain future.